The Blank Theatre's 30th Anniversary Season Kicks Off With Livestreamed Shows NIXON ON NIXON and NATHAN C. JONES: A LOVE STORY?

Kicking off its 30th anniversary season, The Blank Theatre in Hollywood has announced two live-stream shows: an LRS Plus production of Nixon on Nixon, a new play by Sean Waldron, featuring Rob Nagle and directed by Bree Pavey (with dramaturgy by Shelagh McFadden); and Nathan C. Jones: A Love Story?, a world premiere musical with book by Vanessa Claire Stewart, music by Brendan Milburn, and lyrics by Milburn and Stewart, featuring Amir Levi and directed by Daniel Henning.



Nixon on Nixon will stream on Thursdays, May 14 and 21 at 5pm PDT/8pm EDT and remain available for two weeks. Nathan C. Jones: A Love Story? will premiere on Thursday, May 28 at 5pm PDT/8pm EDT, and remain available for three weeks. Both will then move to The Blank's Third Stage on Patreon.



In Nixon on Nixon, the president sits alone just days after having resigned from office, drowning his sorrows in alcohol, medication, and memories. Desperate to reclaim some version of glory, he must face the ghosts of his past as he grapples with whether he deserves to have a future.



Nathan C. Jones: A Love Story? is a one-person show told through a series of different conversations Nathan has with himself over the course of his "love" story with Chad. The conversations are all sung, with varying tempos and styles, while the audience watches Nathan's evolution of blossoming love turning ... extremely sour. In 50 minutes, this dark comedic musical explores the pathos of one slightly deranged man as he fosters, then misinterprets, then fatally destroys the relationship he's always dreamed of.



The productions will stream live at youtube.com/TheBlankTheatreCo and both will share donations equally among the artists involved in their creation. Donations to the Nixon on Nixon artist group may be made at https://members.givelively.org/events/living-room-series-plus-nixon-on-nixon. Donations to the Nathan C. Jones: A Love Story? artist group may be made at https://secure.givelively.org/event/blank-theatre-company/living-room-series-plus-ncj-love-story.





