The Blank Theatre Announces Young Playwrights Academy Fall Session

Classes begins October 12.

The Blank Theatre in Hollywood has announced the second session of the Young Playwrights Academy (YPA). All classes, which begin on October 12 and run through December 13, will be conducted live online. YPA offers a platform for young writers to expand their skills in a professional environment, with small class sizes, enhancing what they already know.



For three decades, The Blank Theatre has showcased the unique voices of talented writers ages 19 and younger. Its nationwide Young Playwrights Festival is the premiere venue for young people to share their original stories. As part of the YPF prize, winning playwrights receive world class mentorship opportunities. Now, that kind of education and mentorship to others is available through the Young Playwrights Academy.



The YPA experience provides a safe and nurturing atmosphere to empower young people to enhance their creative perspectives and enrich their writing. The Blank believes that artistic education must focus on eventually working in the professional world and, therefore, YPA offers hands-on practical learning to its students.



Classes are taught by Beth Bigler, a versatile and creative writer, development executive, dramaturg, and teacher. She is a dynamic, engaging, and caring arts educator and is an instructor in the producing and screenwriting departments at New York Film Academy's Los Angeles and New York campuses. There, she teaches courses in dramatic writing and producing and serves as a thesis reader for BFA and MFA students. She has taught elementary, middle, high school, and college students at a variety of institutions with diverse populations including the University of Illinois-Chicago, Interlochen Center for The Arts, Goddard College, and The Sakhumzi Children's Centre in Mfuleni, South Africa. As a sought-after dramaturg and script consultant, she collaborates with authors of all ages and developmental levels on their scripted and unscripted projects to help shape their works for stage and screen.



Students from the YPA inaugural summer session have raved about their experiences. Said McKenzie Brown (age 17), "I loved this class! It was so helpful and fun to get personalized feedback. Beth believed in my work even when I didn't." Said Remi Mark (age 18), "I was struggling to feel inspired and creative during this time of uncertainty and this class got me [going] again! Beth created a safe space for young, aspiring writers to share their work without judgment or fear of not being good enough." And from Kyra Goudsmit (age 15), "YPA was an amazing experience. It helped me stay on a schedule and stopped me from procrastinating. Being in a small class was very beneficial because I got to see the writing styles and brainstorming techniques of other playwrights."



Classes are available to students of varying ages and skill levels, and are open to students from anywhere in the United States. Each course includes eight class sessions, one master class led by a working author, and performance showcases of each student's work. Registration is now open on www.YoungPlaywrightsAcademy.com. Some scholarship opportunities are available.

