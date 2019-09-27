The Bai Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square Returns for its 22nd Anniversary Season

The Bai Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square returns to downtown Los Angeles opening Thursday, November 14, 2019 through Monday, January 20, 2020.



Open seasonally, The Bai Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square has brought winter fun to sunny Los Angeles for 21 years. At 7,200 square feet, it is the city's largest outdoor rink, offering visitors professional-quality ice for skating and entertainment and welcoming more than 54,000 skaters and 450,000 spectators annually. The rink fosters community while embracing winter fitness and fun.



The beloved recreational landmark will kick-off its 22nd season with a festive series of free community and special events, starting with the annual Icebreaker Opening Celebration on Thursday, November 14 at 11:00am.



This year's opening event features a live performance of the Oscar-winning hit "Let It Go" from the cast of the North American tour of Disney's FROZEN the Broadway Musical, with an impressive skate performance choreographed to the song, special guests and more. After the "icebreaking" ceremony, where a large ice sculpture is shattered, The Bai Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square's first skaters will be youth from south Los Angeles.



Every Tuesday throughout the ice rink season will be dedicated to FROZEN and named Let It Go Tuesdays. Ice rink lights will be predominantly blue and every third song played will be from the FROZEN Original Broadway Cast Recording during the 7pm, 8:30pm and 10pm (if applicable) sessions.



From the producers of The Lion King and Aladdin, FROZEN, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will celebrate its North American tour opening at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, December 4, 2019 through February 2, 2020.



Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," FROZEN is melting hearts on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).



Special Bai Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square events include DJ Spotlight every Thursday with DJ Howly (except Thanksgiving); Learn to Curl (Saturdays, November 16, December 14 and January 11); and Silent Skate Party (December 19).



There will also be free Winter Music Concerts in the Park Wednesdays and Fridays in December (excluding Christmas week), and a Winter Holiday Festival on Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8.



"Whether you are a Los Angeles resident or simply visiting for the holiday season, The Bai Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square is an absolute must when it comes to embracing winter in Los Angeles," says Willy Bietak, president of Willy Bietak Productions. "This season especially, skaters and spectators can expect a ton of memorable events to share with their families and friends."



Located at 532 South Olive Street, the landmark destination is easily accessible by car, bus or Metro (Pershing Square stop). General admission to the rink is $9; skate rental is $5; locker rental is $3; and skate helpers are $6. Special group rates offered Monday through Thursday. Tickets can be bought at the ice rink ticket window or in advance online at https://www.holidayicerinkdowntownla.com/. For information, please call 213-624-4289.



A partnership with Metro and Metrolink gives riders a $1 skating session discount.



This year's sponsors and media partners include BAI, Eventbrite, FROZEN the Broadway Musical, Downtown Center Business Improvement District, LA Weekly, Metro, Metrolink, and Yelp. Additionally, a portion of proceeds will benefit the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation & Parks.





