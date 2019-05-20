The Attic Collective Announces 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival Show

The Attic Collective, a collaborative theater company based in Los Angeles, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival. The company will bring its unique blend of whimsy, clowning and magical realism to The Broadwater Mainstage in Hollywood with a brand-new production of "The Last Croissant," a play written by The Attic Collective's Literary Manager Veronica Tjioe and directed by the company's Artistic Director, Rosie Glen-Lambert.

"The Last Croissant" explores gender norms and theater stereotypes as three sets of campers in the woods face their own personal crises - whether it be mysterious origami cranes, rapidly vanishing snacks, or overly zealous bird-watching husbands.

Momentum for the production is already in full swing, after the company successfully raised $9,348 in a 30-day Kickstarter campaign (surpassing the campaign's $8,500 goal). This is not the first time The Attic Collective has brought a production to the Hollywood Fringe Festival - the company's 2015 production "Dead Dog's Bone" won the Hollywood Fringe's Encore Producers Award.

"The Last Croissant" premieres at The Broadwater Mainstage (1078 Lillian Way, Los Angeles CA 90038) on Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 p.m., with additional productions on Thursday, June 13 at 10:00 p.m.; Friday, June 14 at 6:00 p.m.; Sunday, June 16 at 3:00 p.m.; Thursday, June 20 at 8:30 p.m.; Friday, June 21 at 5:00 p.m.; and Thursday, June 27 at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission and $8 for Fringe participants.

Find out more about The Attic Collective at www.theatticcollectivela.com





