The Aloha Everywhere Concert Series Returns to the Downey Theatre

The Aloha Everywhere Concert Series presented by Hawaiian Island Creations (HIC) Lifestyle will return to the Downey Theatre on Saturday, May 18 at 7pm, bringing the best in Hawaiian music to Los Angeles with multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano (Stars of Distinction) award winners Kūpaoa, Mark Yamanaka, andHōkū Zuttermeister along with hula by Hālau Nā Mamo O Panaʻewa, under the direction of Kumu Hula Chase Keoki Wang (Glendale, CA); Kumu Hula Rona Koe from Hālau Hula O Pualaninaʻaualiʻioha (Ventura, CA); and Kumu Hula Tiffanie Zuttermeister from Hālau Kaleihōkū Kūikanani (Las Vegas, NV).

Spend an evening enjoying the musical spirit of the Hawaiian Islands and its welcoming aloha culture.

With over 30 Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards (Hawaii’s premiere music awards, considered to be the equivalent to the Grammy awards) between these three powerhouse music groups, these great friends came together last year to contribute to a compilation album entitled Kalama O Kauaʻi: The Songs of Nathan Kalama, Volume 1. Hawaiian music is a unique combination of storytelling and instrumental music, used to preserve history, while honoring the land and those who came before us. Though the three artists have all performed in Southern California on their own, this will be the first time that they are coming together to share the stage.

Husband and wife duo, Kellen and Līhau Paik, have been performing as the duet, Kūpaoa, since 2005. Over the years, they have been honored to receive multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards for their releases including: Most Promising Artist (2009), Best Liner Notes (2010 and 2020), Island Music Album of the Year (2014), Best Hawaiian Language Performance (2014), and Christmas Album of the Year (2015). The title track of their 2013 album, Bumbye, written by Dr. Puakea Nogelmeier, was awarded the coveted Haku Mele award for best Hawaiian language composition of the year in 2014. Kellen was also awarded the same prestigious award in 2009 for a song he composed with friend, Iokepa Badis, that Kūpaoa recorded on their debut album.

In 2019, Kūpaoa released their 8th album, Ka Lei Moana, an eclectic mix of songs that celebrates the connectedness of all things. The album joins the couple's other albums, all performed in their soothing signature style. As lifelong students of the Hawaiian language, both Kellen and Līhau enjoy composing and performing their own original songs, in addition to the time-honored favorites that are loved by all. The word Kūpaoa describes a lasting, permeating fragrance and it is the couple's hope that their music will linger with you, infusing your heart and mind long after their performance is through.

Hōkū Zuttermeister is a native of Kāneohe, Hawaii. The Zuttermeister ohana is renowned in both hula and music communities for their many contributions; his great grandmother and great aunt both celebrated Kumu Hula. Since hula was woven into his life from an early age, it was only natural that he would be drawn to Hawaiian music and in intermediate school Hōkū began teaching himself to play ukulele, guitar, and bass. While attending Castle High School he and some of his musical friends formed the group Kāna’e in 1992, and unlike many of their contemporaries, they focused their efforts on perpetuating traditional Hawaiian music. As Kāna’e’s popularity grew, so did the popularity of its individual members. Bolstered by the support of family and friends, Hōkū recorded and released his debut solo album, ‘Āina Kūpuna, in 2007. The highly anticipated album was warmly received by both fans and peers in the music industry and showcased a style that he describes as, “Hawaiian with a contemporary flair.” Hōkū’s initial effort was recognized with six of the most prestigious awards at the 2008 Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards including: Male Vocalist of the Year, Hawaiian Album of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Most Promising Artist, Best Hawaiian Language Performance, and Best Liner Notes.

After a long break from the recording studio, Hōkū released his second album, Kuu Pua Sakura, in 2016 the title track of which is a song that he composed for his mother. The sophomore collection garnered him another Nā Hōkū Hanohano award in 2017. Hōkū is now considered a veteran in the Hawaiian music industry but his journey is far from over. He continues to create new music fueled by the two things most important to him: family and friendship.

14-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner, Mark Yamanaka, is proud to call Hilo, Hawaiʻi his home. A father of 2, Mark released his debut album, Lei Pua Kenikeni, in 2010. It went on to win 4 of the most coveted awards at the 2011 Hōkūs and in 2013, he followed that success with the release of Lei Maile. Just as successful as its predecessor, Lei Maile also received 4 awards at the 2014 Hōkū awards. In 2015, he collaborated with his close friends, Kūpaoa, to release a holiday album, A Gift of the Heart. That album was named Christmas Album of the Year at the 2016 Hōkūs.

After a five-year hiatus from his solo Hawaiian releases, Mark shared a new collection on his 2018 release, Lei Lehua. The album pulled together his most personal songs yet, with 8 of the 14 tracks written or co-written by himself. Lei Lehua is a celebration of Mark's love for his hometown, his love for his family, and his growth as a musician, vocalist, and composer. In 2019 Mark was honored to win five Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards for this project including: Album of the Year, Song of the Year (Lei Lehua), Male Vocalist of the Year, Island Album of the Year, and Single of the Year (Morning Drive). Like his previous albums, Lei Lehua is an unforgettable garland of songs, sure to adorn your heart and mind.