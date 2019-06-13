The 10th Annual Hollywood Fringe Festival opens today after a week of previews and runs through Sunday, June 30th. The 2019 festival is the biggest it has ever been, with over 400 shows and more than 2,000 performances. The festival officially kicked off last night with the 2019 Opening Night Party at the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Approximately 1,000 people attended the event, including Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell.

Patrons can get festival assistance, buy merchandise and grab a drink at Bryan's Bar when they visit Fringe Central (6450 Santa Monica Blvd). Fringe Central opens at 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and 2:00 p.m. on weekends. The venue is 18+ and requires a valid ID for entry.



The 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival concludes with an Awards Ceremony to recognize the efforts of hundreds of artists and producers. The awards are community-voted by "Fringers" who purchase tickets or write reviews on the Fringe's website. Past award winners have been granted extended national runs, publication and other successes as a result of their Fringe accomplishments.



To purchase tickets, visit hollywoodfringe.org/shows and search for shows by time, venue, category or tag. The full schedule can also be viewed here. Or, by visiting hollywoodfringe.org/scheduler, attendees can sort through productions participating in this year's festival, reference a list of favorites and buy a full lineup of tickets in one click. http://www.hollywoodfringe.org/

The Hollywood Fringe Festival is an annual, open-access, community-derived event celebrating freedom of expression and collaboration in the performing arts community. Each June during the Hollywood Fringe, the arts infiltrates the Hollywood neighborhood: Fully equipped theaters, parks, clubs, churches, restaurants and other unexpected places host hundreds of productions by local, national, and international arts companies and independent performers.



Participation in the Hollywood Fringe is completely open and uncensored. This free-for-all approach underlines the festival's mission to be a platform for artists without the barrier of a curative body. By opening the gates to anyone with a vision, the festival is able to exhibit the most diverse and cutting-edge points-of-view the world has to offer. Additionally, by creating an environment where artists must self-produce their work, the Fringe motivates its participants to cultivate a spirit of entrepreneurialism in the arts.





