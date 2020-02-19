Terry Fator To Perform At La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts

Ventriloquist, singer, comedian and celebrity impressionist Terry Fator burst onto the national scene after winning "America's Got Talent" in 2007 for his unique skill and passion for entertaining. Don't miss your chance to see the "Human Jukebox" Terry Fator perform, one night only, Saturday, March 7 at 8pm at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd. in La Mirada.

It took ventriloquist, singer, comedian and celebrity impressionist Terry Fator 32 years to become an overnight sensation when he won the hearts of America on "America's Got Talent" in 2007. Get ready for non-stop laughs as Terry combines ventriloquism with singing celebrity impressions. Meet some of his puppets like Cowboy Walter, Emma Taylor and Winston the Impersonating Turtle. Watch in amazement as he effortlessly performs the singing styles of an eclectic group of stars - including Tony Bennett, Elvis, Maroon 5, Garth Brooks, Etta James, Kermit the Frog, and more. This will be a night of hilarious, wholesome entertainment for the entire family as he dazzles everyone with his amazing talent! For more information on Terry Fator, please visit https://terryfator.com/.

Tickets range from $36 - $89.

Tickets can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website, lamiradatheatre.com or call the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Some group, student and children discounts available. Ticket prices subject to change.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue.