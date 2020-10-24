Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra Will Livestream Concert

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Due to County Covid-19 restrictions, Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra's November 1 concert cannot be attended in person. Instead they plan to live-stream it on Facebook!

The livestream will take place on November 1 at 4 PM, and fans will be able to watch it from the comfort of their own homes!

The concert is free but donations are still welcome.

Learn more and tune in on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/tehachapisymphony/.

