Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra Will Livestream Concert

The livestream will take place on November 1 at 4 PM.

Oct. 24, 2020  

Due to County Covid-19 restrictions, Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra's November 1 concert cannot be attended in person. Instead they plan to live-stream it on Facebook!

The livestream will take place on November 1 at 4 PM, and fans will be able to watch it from the comfort of their own homes!

The concert is free but donations are still welcome.

Learn more and tune in on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/tehachapisymphony/.



