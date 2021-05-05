Tanya Thomas' NATURALLY TAN to be Streamed Worldwide  

Told through the bold perspective of a vivacious drag queen named Tanvi, Naturally Tan follows Tanya Thomas' desperation to fit in as a minority in Singapore and her search for acceptance in America. Fueled by assimilation pains, Tanya delves into the heart of colorism that plagues the Asian diaspora, the complexities of racial identity, and the consequences of damaging beauty standards. Will Tanya hide behind her insecurities forever or will she embody her worth as a woman of color, mother, and artist?

Experience a powerful amalgamation of seriocomic elements, music, dance, and compelling visuals through 35 memorable characters as Tanya guides the audience through her transcendent cross cultural path to self-worth. Naturally Tan adds a distinct voice to the full range and diversity of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) stories.

"I hope that audiences not only find themselves thrilled by the entertaining nature of the show," said Tanya Thomas, "but recognize the dichotomous reality that our differences can be both a source of pain and strength."

HOW IT WORKS

Naturally Tan will be streamed worldwide. The performance will begin promptly at 6PM PST on Sunday, May 16 and will be available to watch for 72 hours as long as tickets are purchased before showtime.

A show program PDF will be available in your pre-show email, which will be sent the day of the show. It will give more information about the show, cast and creatives. It includes a printable Singlish flash card cheat sheet and a recipe of a Singaporean dish mentioned in the show.

There will be a live Q&A with Tanya Thomas and Jessica Lynn Johnson via the Zoom video conferencing platform directly after the live-stream performance.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are priced at $15.99 USD. Available online at https://tanyathomas.com/naturallytan

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Tanya Thomas (Playwright and Performer)

Tanya Thomas is an award winning solo artist, playwright, producer, actress and voice-over artist living in Thousand Oaks, CA. This is Tanya's debut one-woman play. As an actress, her theatre credits include Nickel and Dimed (Santa Paula Theatre), Cheyenne Blood (Elite Theatre Company) and Please Have A Seat (Ojai Art Center Theater). Film Credits include False Colors, Blame, Collide, Status Change and People Are Strange. As a voice actor, Tanya has voiced numerous projects for companies like Apple, Target, Amazon, Food Network, GoDaddy, Google, etc. tanyathomas.com

Jessica Lynn Johnson (Director and Developer)

Jessica Lynn Johnson is a published playwright, recipient of Best National Solo Artist Award, Advisory Board Member of the LA Women's Theatre Festival, Director for Whitefire Theatre, and Founder & CEO of Soaring Solo LLC. Jessica has aided in the development of over 100 solo shows. As a performer, Jessica has "edu-tained" international audiences touring her own one person shows ZE and Oblivious to Everyone for over 15 years. Jessica's projects have taken home awards such as Top Of Fringe, HFF Encore Producer Awards, Tvolution Best Solo Performance, Larry Cornwall Award For Musical Excellence & several other accolades. Jessica was also nominated for the Female Director of Distinction in Theatre by Girl Trip LLC at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival. soaringsolostudios.com