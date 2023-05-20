TWO WEEKS to Premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in June

Two Weeks opens at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, June 2 at 7 p.m. at the McCadden Place Theater.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Review: Emotionally Impactful World Premiere Play COLEMAN '72 Debuts at South Coast Repert Photo 3 Review: Emotionally Impactful World Premiere Play COLEMAN '72 Debuts at South Coast Repertory
Anthony Rapp Leads New Film MEET ME WHERE I AM Premiering At Dances With Films Photo 4 Anthony Rapp Leads New Film MEET ME WHERE I AM Premiering At Dances With Films

Anthony Rapp Leads New Film MEET ME WHERE I AM Premiering At Dances With Films

Two Weeks by award winning writer and director Nicholas Thomas Buda is a drama about married couple John and Wendy who are at a crossroads in their relationship. They moved to the midwest to spark John's writer's block. Wendy is an upcoming music promoter who has to return to Los Angeles for work every two weeks. John has premonitions and starts to become suspicious of what Wendy is really doing away from him. Their relationship is in drift. Ultimately, can it last for another Two Weeks?

Two Weeks opens at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, June 2 at 7 p.m. at the McCadden Place Theater.

Nicholas likes to explore family dynamics and specifically delve into the psychological reasons of why people behave the way they do. He dives deep into the complex relationships we have and wants us to question and explore our own roles in our relationships with others. Buda exclaims, "I want people to walk away wondering what's next in these people's lives." He also feels Two Weeks is a wonderful play for actors as the characters are multifarious, and deeply vulnerable.

WHERE: McCadden Place Theater, 1157 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038

PERFORMANCE DATES

Friday, June 2, 2023 @7:00 p.m. - Preview

Sunday, June 18, 2023 @ 3:30p.m.

Saturday, June 24, 2023 @ 2:30 p.m.


Running Time: 60 minutes

TICKET PRICE: $15 Click Here


Admission age: 15+

Presented by: Sad Man Paradise Productions. Written and directed by: Nicholas Thomas Buda. Starring: Gavin Velez, Verity Van Dams, Shannon Gibbs, and Austin T. Valdez.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Nicholas Thomas Buda (Writer/Director) is an award-winning writer and director. His play It's In Our Bones was nominated as Best Drama and won a Producers' Encore Award at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2022. It was also nominated in Broadway World for Best Director, Best New Drama, Best New Play, Best Actress for both of the actresses. Nicholas is a neurodivergent creative who writes about real people facing real life issues with touches of magical realism. Nicholas has an active imagination and creates strong characters. He talks with his characters to figure out the plot. His goal is for the audience to walk away with a new sense of understanding themselves and others, as well as becoming immersed in his story.

Verity Van Dams (Actor) is a neurodivergent British actor who trained for the stage in London. Their singer-songwriter skills took their career International working several projects in the Philippines, Canada and Australia before landing them here in Hollywood.

Gavin Velez (Actor) has a B.F.A. in acting for stage and screen. He is a resident sketch performer at The Pack Theater in L.A. and has starred in three independent feature films, various shorts, and commercials.

Austin T. Valdez (Actor) is a L.A. based actor whose career has taken him all around the world. He was in the award winning short drama "The Resilient Larsons."

Shannon Gibbs (Actor), pronounced they/she, is a L.A. based filmmaker, actor, and stylist with a BA in Acting and Creative Writing from Middlebury College. They are currently training in the Meisner technique at Playhouse West.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

MOE Premieres at Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival Photo
MOE Premieres at Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival

Burro Squad Productions, the film division of L.A.'s Latino Theater Company, has announced the premiere screening of Moe at the Chinese 6 Theatres on Saturday, June 3 at 5:30 p.m. as part of the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival.

OMMM: A Global Movement To Calm The Mind To Launch At Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall, J Photo
OMMM: A Global Movement To Calm The Mind To Launch At Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall, June 6

​​​​​​​OMMM, a groundbreaking global movement dedicated to calming the mind, is delighted to announce its official launch event at the prestigious Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall, on June 6, 2023, at 8 pm. Founded by Michelle Narciso, Maria Alphonse, and Michel Pascal, OMMM aims to make a profound difference in the lives of individuals worldwide, one calm mind at a time.

Bilingual Family Musical Comedy LA PIÑATA To Have World Premiere At Teatr Photo
Bilingual Family Musical Comedy LA PIÑATA To Have World Premiere At Teatro Fogata, May 27

Woodcraft Rangers -- one of Los Angeles's largest, longest-running, and most inclusive youth enrichment programs -- has teamed up with comedian Jerry Garcia, Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winning children's musician Lucky Diaz and director and designer Drina Durazo to co-produce La Piñata, a groundbreaking Spanish bilingual family musical comedy to premiere on Saturday, May 27, at Art Share LA.

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Of THE BOTTOMING PROCESS Photo
Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Of THE BOTTOMING PROCESS

The world premiere of The Bottoming Process, a dark comedy by Nicholas Pilapil opens last night in a co-production between IAMA Theatre Company and the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Check out the production photos, below.


More Hot Stories For You

OMMM: A Global Movement To Calm The Mind To Launch At Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall, June 6OMMM: A Global Movement To Calm The Mind To Launch At Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall, June 6
Bilingual Family Musical Comedy LA PIÑATA To Have World Premiere At Teatro Fogata, May 27Bilingual Family Musical Comedy LA PIÑATA To Have World Premiere At Teatro Fogata, May 27
Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Of THE BOTTOMING PROCESSPhotos: First Look At The World Premiere Of THE BOTTOMING PROCESS
New Musical NICKY AND THE ANGELS To Have World Premiere In Los Angeles This JuneNew Musical NICKY AND THE ANGELS To Have World Premiere In Los Angeles This June

Videos

Video: Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE Video Video: Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE
Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods) Video
Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods)
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio Video
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Merchant of Venice (Annotated), or In Sooth I Know Not Why I Am So Sad
FCCLA (5/12-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marty and the Hands that Could
Watts Labor Community Action Committee (4/28-5/21)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mothers and Sons
Morgan-Wixson (5/13-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Modern Parlor Magic with David Carlo
Biltmore Hotel (4/07-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mystery Theater Horror Show
Frida Kahlo Theater (6/25-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Revolutionists
Theatre 40 (5/18-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Darryl Maximilian Robinson Highlights His Sherlock Holmes Stage Credits
The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project (7/15-9/01)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ghosts Can't Pay Rent
The Actors Company - The Other Space Theatre (6/04-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You