TWO WEEKS to Premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in June

Two Weeks by award winning writer and director Nicholas Thomas Buda is a drama about married couple John and Wendy who are at a crossroads in their relationship. They moved to the midwest to spark John's writer's block. Wendy is an upcoming music promoter who has to return to Los Angeles for work every two weeks. John has premonitions and starts to become suspicious of what Wendy is really doing away from him. Their relationship is in drift. Ultimately, can it last for another Two Weeks?

Two Weeks opens at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, June 2 at 7 p.m. at the McCadden Place Theater.

Nicholas likes to explore family dynamics and specifically delve into the psychological reasons of why people behave the way they do. He dives deep into the complex relationships we have and wants us to question and explore our own roles in our relationships with others. Buda exclaims, "I want people to walk away wondering what's next in these people's lives." He also feels Two Weeks is a wonderful play for actors as the characters are multifarious, and deeply vulnerable.

WHERE: McCadden Place Theater, 1157 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038

PERFORMANCE DATES

Friday, June 2, 2023 @7:00 p.m. - Preview

Sunday, June 18, 2023 @ 3:30p.m.

Saturday, June 24, 2023 @ 2:30 p.m.



Running Time: 60 minutes

TICKET PRICE: $15 Click Here



Admission age: 15+

Presented by: Sad Man Paradise Productions. Written and directed by: Nicholas Thomas Buda. Starring: Gavin Velez, Verity Van Dams, Shannon Gibbs, and Austin T. Valdez.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Nicholas Thomas Buda (Writer/Director) is an award-winning writer and director. His play It's In Our Bones was nominated as Best Drama and won a Producers' Encore Award at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2022. It was also nominated in Broadway World for Best Director, Best New Drama, Best New Play, Best Actress for both of the actresses. Nicholas is a neurodivergent creative who writes about real people facing real life issues with touches of magical realism. Nicholas has an active imagination and creates strong characters. He talks with his characters to figure out the plot. His goal is for the audience to walk away with a new sense of understanding themselves and others, as well as becoming immersed in his story.

Verity Van Dams (Actor) is a neurodivergent British actor who trained for the stage in London. Their singer-songwriter skills took their career International working several projects in the Philippines, Canada and Australia before landing them here in Hollywood.

Gavin Velez (Actor) has a B.F.A. in acting for stage and screen. He is a resident sketch performer at The Pack Theater in L.A. and has starred in three independent feature films, various shorts, and commercials.

Austin T. Valdez (Actor) is a L.A. based actor whose career has taken him all around the world. He was in the award winning short drama "The Resilient Larsons."

Shannon Gibbs (Actor), pronounced they/she, is a L.A. based filmmaker, actor, and stylist with a BA in Acting and Creative Writing from Middlebury College. They are currently training in the Meisner technique at Playhouse West.