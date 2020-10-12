TRIUMPH! Presents Women's Stories Virtually in November

The Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival is presenting an exceptional slate of theatre, dance and storytelling.

The two matinee programs are hosted by James and Lissa Reynolds. James is the Emmy Award winning star of the NBC Daytime Drama Days of Our Lives. Lissa is the Artistic Director of the Fremont Centre Theatre in South Pasadena, where she starred in A Woman of Independent Means.

Fay Hauser-Price directs the afternoon shows. A member of the Directors Guild, her film credits include Where's the Smoke and 5150. Her TV credits include Act Now (PBS) and Read to Me L.A. She is also a producer, writer and actor.

Performers include:

November 1 at 3:00 p.m. PST

Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye in The Fannie Lou Hamer Story. This excerpt celebrates the historical Fannie Lou Hamer, fierce Mississippi Voters Rights advocate who fought tirelessly for Voter Rights in the state of Mississippi during the Civil Rights Movement in the 60s. Ms. Aimbaye will also perform musical numbers and answer questions about and discuss voting issues.

November 8 AT 3:00 P.M. PST

Lynne Jassem in Tapping My Way to the Nuthouse. Told from a child's voice through spoken word, mime and dance, one woman takes us on a journey of her coming out and the pressures of being a young performer with an overbearing stage mother..

Juli Kim in Abandon. In this Korean dance piece, a woman abandons both beauty and docility in favor of inner strength and beauty.

Sergia Starr in I Didn't Cry, An excerpt from a personal story of the loss of a sister who experienced domestic violence and ultimately contracted HIV/AIDS from her husband.

Sharon Nyree Williams in Dare to Claim the Sky. An honest and unfiltered spoken word journey of a woman who addresses social justice, depression, resilience and being Black in America.

Performances of Triumph! will occur on November 1 and November 8, 2020, Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 for the combined matinees, with a special discounted ticket of $15 for residents of the City of West Hollywood.

For information on how to get your tickets, please go to .https://www.lawtf.org/index.php/events-tickets/triumph/ or call (818) 760-0408.

