TRAGIC MAGIC Starts June 5 At Actors Company Let Live Theatre

Tragic Magic, an Official Selection of the Hollywood Fringe Festival, written, performed and presented by Sigute Miller. Directed and developed by Beth Bornstein Dunnington to play at The Actors Company Let Live Theatre, 916 N. Formosa Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046.

Sigute was born in the early boomer years in Chicago. Her parents were Lithuanian DPs (Displaced Persons) after the war. Growing up, Sigute led a double life. She was a straight-A student in Catholic school, and a participant in Lithuanian community activities on the weekend. She also hung out with the "bad boys" (and girls), sniffing glue, smoking pot, and guzzling alcohol.

She came to L.A. seeking acting work, but instead was exploited by a sleazy talent manager. She excelled at managing a French fashion boutique on Rodeo Drive. She also continued to drink and drink. Things came to a head when she was arrested on a DUI with her daughter in the car.

She was confronted with a choice: Continue to ingest intoxicants and die, as happened to two of her loved ones; or do the hard work of recovering from her addiction, and building a new future for herself and her family.

Tragic Magic is the story of Sigute's life, and of the choices she finally made.

Sigute Miller is a member of Echo Theatre Company, where she appeared in productions of An Undivided Heart, Better and Anon. She has also appeared in fifteen Lithuanian plays and in numerous national television commercials. A competitive swimmer, she has been ranked as a US Masters Champion Swimmer and a Gold Medalist at California Senior Olympics.

Beth Bornstein Dunnington directs Tragic Magic. A graduate of Emerson College, she is based in Hawaii, where Dunnington recently directed Company , Activities of Daily Living, and The Last Five Years. For six years, she was Artistic Director of Two Islands Theatre (Manhattan and Bermuda). She has written extensively for animation television (Batman, G.I. Joe, Transformers, Steven Spielberg's Tiny Toon Adventures).

Tragic Magic is also a 2022 Selection for Solofest and for the United Solo Festival in New York.

Tragic Magic is ultimately a story of hope, redemption and triumph.

Learn more at http://hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7394.