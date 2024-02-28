TOXIC MURDER to Have Staged Reading at Theatre 40 This April

There will be a staged reading of a new play at Theatre 40 on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. The play is entitled Toxic Murder, and it is written and directed by David Datz.

In a town dominated by one chemical company, the CEO has gathered to her rustic mountain home the company's chief legal officer, a state haz-mat regulator, the mayor, a professional meeting facilitator, and a whistle-blower who alleges that the company has long been aware of chemical leaks that are sickening the population. The CEO intends to have a discussion about that situation-until one of her guests dies in an apparent murder. A sudden storm isolates the house and severs all communication, and as another guest is victimized, the whole party must face the reality that among them is a murderer-but they do not know who.

The cast includes Susan Damante, Chris Franciosa, Steven Hart, Leda Siskind, Alana Webster, and Jeffrey Winner.

At Theatre Forty, 241 S, Moreno Drive, in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre (same venue, new name), Beverly Hills, CA 90212. The venue is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free parking is available in the parking lot beneath the theatre. To access parking, enter through the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.

This is a free non-ticketed event.