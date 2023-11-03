TO JONI MITCHELL ON HER 80TH BIRTHDAY: A LOVING TRIBUTE to Play Catalina Jazz Club Next Week

Chris Isaacson Presents and Catalina Jazz Club have announced To Joni Mitchell on Her 80th Birthday, a special tribute concert, on Tuesday, November 7, at 8:30pm at Catalina. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the lifesaving services of MusiCares and Meals on Wheels of Long Beach. Scheduled to appear are jazz vocalist Tierney Sutton (nine-time Grammy Award-nominee), Alisan Porter (winner of NBC's The Voice), Universal recording artist Brenna Whitaker, Treynce Cobbins (American Idol), Alison Lewis, Frankie Jordan (Dear Amy), Tamara Lalayan, Broadway leading lady Joan Ryan, singer-songwriter Shelley Segal, and Armenian piano virtuoso Artur Zakiyan. Music director Michael Orland (American Idol) will handle keyboards and be joined by Stephan Hovsepian (guitar), John Storie (guitar), Jose Perez (percussion), and Ahmet Turkmenoglu (bass).



MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S. based, independent 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts. For more information, visit: www.musicares.org.



Meals on Wheels of Long Beach has been a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization since 1971, receiving no government funding. They not only provide food to over 400 senior, disabled, and veteran clients daily, but they are “More than a Meal, “providing many added services to their clients such as pet food, visits from CSULB nursing students, weekly phone calls through their Telephone Reassurance Program, and much more. Meals on Wheels of Long Beach can help their clients reduce their feelings of isolation and loneliness and to age safely in their own homes. MOWLB can provide these services because of foundation grants, sponsorships, and donors. For more information, visit www.mowlb.org.



Admission prices range from $30–$40 with VIP and Artist Circle seating available (includes best view of the stage and post-show meet and greet with the artists). Tickets may be obtained online at the link below or www.catalinajazzclub.com. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.

Chris Isaacson Presents (CIP) has created, produced, and promoted over 1000 events since the company's founding in 2004. From small clubs to major theatres, CIP has presented many of the most influential stars of this generation including Grammy, Tony, Emmy, and Academy Award-winning musicians and recording artists. Highlights include producing elaborate premiere events for FX Networks series Feud: Bette & Joan and POSE, award-winning presentations at Ford Theatres, and most recently serving as producer on the critically acclaimed feature documentary Studio One Forever directed by Marc Saltarelli and starring Thelma Houston, Chita Rivera, and Bruce Vilanch. CIP has been invited back to produce the November 2024 Creative Business Award ceremony honoring the Sunset Marquis Hotel, presented by West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and City of West Hollywood. For more information on upcoming CIP events, including acclaimed Universal recording artist Brenna Whitaker (November 14), four-time Grammy Award-winners The Faragher Brothers (November 18), A Holiday Evening with John Lloyd Young (December 1 & 2), James Snyder: Merry Happy Christmukkah (December 5), The Norm Lewis Christmas Show (December 12 & 13), Jackie Beat: The Most Miserable Time of the Year! (December 21), and Alisan Porter: Home for the Holidays (December 22), go to www.ChrislsaacsonPresents.com.