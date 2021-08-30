TITUS ANDRONICUS Marks the Start of Series 4 For Foolish Productions

Take a dive into the barbaric world of Rome in Foolish Production Co's immersive and vengeful production of Titus Andronicus.

Returning triumphantly to Rome, general Titus Andronicus, brings with him the Goth Queen Tamora and her three sons as prisoners of war. Sacrificing the eldest Goth son to appease the ghosts of his fallen own; his refusal to accept the title of emperor; and his blatant disregard for Tamora's pleas of mercy- Titus sets into motion a horrific cycle of mutilation, rape, and murder.

This innovative and squeamish production is being given a new life this fall at the Lash Social in DTLA. 18+ Advisory due to the mature content of the play.

The cast features Libby Wahlmeier (Titus Andronicus), Katherine Landreth (Saturninus), Sarah Hinchcliff (Tamora), Jahel Caldera (Aaron), Daniel J Kim (Bassianus/Others), Mol Wilson (Chiron/Quintus), Kodi Jackman (Lucius Andronicus), Sof Puchley (Demetrius/Martius), Autumn McKinney-Brooks (Mutius/Aemilius), Amy Slothower (Marcus Andronicus), and Nima Rad (Lavinia).

The production team includes Mikey Mulhearn (Director/Adaptor), Celina Surniak (Intimacy Choreographer/Fight Director), Katherine Landreth and Libby Wahlmeier (Costume Designer), Jahel Caldera (Scenic Designer), Kristin Andersson (Makeup/SFX Designer), Alec de Kervor (Composer), and Jesse Fiene (Stage Manager).

Titus Andronicus will run October 5, 12, 19, and 26 in the back room of the Lash Social in Downtown Los Angeles. Performances begin at 8:30pm with the bar opening at 8pm. Run time is an hour and a half with no intermission. Tickets are available online by visiting foolishproductionco.org. Tickets are priced at $15. To read more about the health and safety precautions the company is taking, please visit foolishproductionco.org. Proof of vaccination is required to attend.

Poster Design by Brendan Haley @haleydoodledo