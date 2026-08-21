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F**K DEM KIDS to Premiere at Unerasable Solo Festival in Inglewood

Educator and performer Katrina D. RiChard wrote and stars in the piece, directed by Semaj Miller.

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F**K DEM KIDS to Premiere at Unerasable Solo Festival in Inglewood

F**K Dem Kids, a new one-woman show written and performed by educator and theater artist Katrina D. RiChard, will premiere as part of the 2nd Annual Unerasable Solo Festival in Inglewood, California. Directed by Semaj Miller, the 60-minute theatrical work draws from RiChard's two decades of experience as an educator to explore the emotional realities of teaching, burnout, and the search for healing within public education.

At the center of F**K Dem Kids is a teacher standing at a crossroads. She loves teaching and the joy it has brought her-but has the profession finally broken her? Can she continue fighting through, or is tonight the night she finally says, 'FK them kids'?**

Drawing on Katrina D. RiChard's twenty years of service as an educator, the production brings together her two passions-education and theater-as a means of processing two decades inside the classroom. With humor, honesty, vulnerability, and theatricality, RiChard gives voice to the thoughts and frustrations educators may feel but do not always have the space to express.

The work arrives at a critical moment for public education, amid attacks on public schools from multiple directions, growing teacher burnout, and declining numbers of college students entering the teaching profession. Rather than simply asking whether teachers should walk away, F**K Dem Kids confronts a more complicated question: How do we make public education better without sacrificing the teachers who deliver it?

'This work is not about giving up on education,' RiChard says. 'It is about telling the truth about what educators are experiencing and creating space to imagine what healing and a better future can look like.'

Through one teacher's journey, F**K Dem Kids invites audiences to laugh, reflect, and reckon with the realities facing educators today-while considering what it would take to build an educational system where teachers can remain passionate about the work without losing themselves in the process.

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