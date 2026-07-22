I AM NOT A SPY. THIS IS A MAGIC SHOW. to Play Theatre 68 Arts Complex Festival

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Award-winning magician and mentalist Katrina Kroetch, known professionally as 'Magical Katrina,' is bringing her one-woman magic and mentalism show, I Am Not a Spy. This Is a Magic Show., to the Theatre 68 Arts Complex Festival this August. As the title makes clear, this is a magic show. And she's not a spy. Okay? Performances will run August 7 and 8.

Since debuting the show at the 2026 Hollywood Fringe Festival, Katrina sold out performances, won the festival's Take the Stage Award, and was nominated for the Adelaide Fringe Festival Exchange Award. She then took the show to the Melbourne Magic Festival and toured Australia for three weeks across six performances. Now it's back, an hour long, and officially award-winning. Which is exactly the sort of cover story a spy would have.

The show involves an hour of comedic noir, theatrical sleight of hand, mentalism that will absolutely not be used to extract sensitive intel from anyone in the front row, and a surprising number of weirdly-correct predictions. Katrina watched roughly 100 spy movies before writing it, and the result is character- and narrative-driven. 'I want a time bomb. I want to fake my own death. I want to be gay. I want to be a spy. I want to literally kick ass in a skirt,' she says of what she set out to make. Audience members may find themselves onstage and Katrina may accidentally refer to them as 'agents.' Any classified files involved are, for obvious reasons, simply props. Any impossibly-accurate mind reading is, legally speaking, stagecraft. We're going with stagecraft. Definitely. Forget about the whole spy thing. That's just ridiculous. Who mentioned spies anyway?

If James Bond were more absurdist and funnier...and a woman....and a magician also.... he might be Magical Katrina. Yes, she's an expert at escapes. Yes, she's almost preternaturally-gifted at sensing if someone is lying. She's a magician, so that all makes sense. She's also remarkably good with cards. There will be more lipstick, and significantly fewer dead double agents, than you'd find in your average spy movie. This show is for adults but is also family friendly and recommended for ages seven and up. Maybe it's about a femme fatale on a top-secret mission that may or may not involve innocent bystanders. But don't take it too seriously. It's a magic show. There's no proof of any connection with spies or espionage. Just buy some tickets already, don't worry, she's not a spy.

Performances run Friday, August 7 at 8:45 PM and Saturday, August 8 at 5:15 PM at Theatre 68 Arts Complex in the Rosalie Theatre, 5112 Lankershim Blvd.

About Magical Katrina

Magical Katrina is a world-traveling magician, mentalist, and speaker. Not a spy. Her signature style is theatrical, sharp and interactive. She offers a unique mix of drama, mystery, and whimsy, backed by serious magic chops and a real love for the room she's in. Katrina makes magic that's funny, smart, and pretty cinematic, has nothing to do with spying, and that leaves audiences slightly unsure of what they saw. She frequently tours, performing magic and mentalism in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, and London.

She has performed in over 25 countries and has toured internationally with the stage show Champions of Magic. She has appeared on Masters of Illusion, Penn & Teller: Fool Us and the kids TV show Blippi. Most recently, she starred alongside Chappell Roan in the 'Red Wine Supernova' music video.

Her client list reads like a spy trying to make herself sound impressive (but they're all real clients). They include Formula 1, Porsche, Prada, Ritz-Carlton, Google, Meta, OpenAI, Hourglass Cosmetics, and Huda Beauty. She is a proud member of The Magic Circle in London.

When she's not performing, Magical Katrina lectures to other magicians on the business and craft of magic. She has lectured at the TAOM Convention, PCAM, the International Brotherhood of Magicians, the Society of American Magicians, Penguin Magic and the Magic Circle. She has six awards on her shelf. None of them are for being a spy.

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