THEE IMPROVISED MUSICAL to Play The Elysian for One Night Only

Thee Improvised Musical is playing at The Elysian on Saturday March 16 at 8:00 P.M. Thee Improvised Musical is a completely improvised musical comedy show accompanied by a full band. The acting, singing, and dancing are all made up on the spot based only on a title from the audience. The cast includes Blake Rosier, Brendan McCay, Conor Hanney, Courtney Fourtner, Dahlia Glick, Ike Flitcraft, Lexi Lewis, Rob Zaleski, and Ryan Brookshire.

The powerhouse cast has been performing together for 10 years. Among them, they've performed and/or written for Disney, Netflix, Paramount+, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, McSweeney's, The Onion, UCB, Second City, and The Groundlings.

"We have rehearsal workshops twice a month for three hours each, where we study narrative, musicality, and improv techniques," said Director and cast member Hanney of how the group stays sharp.

Opening for Thee Improvised Musical is Down to Clown, a short-form group of improvisers with Down syndrome, with guest celebrities Spencer Breslin (seen in Disney's The Kid, The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, Return to Neverland, Zoom, and The Cat in the Hat) and Anthony Lawrence, best recognized for his role as Beans in Even Stevens. Past guest players include Cheri Oteri and Leo Howard.

"We're really excited about this show," said Hanney. "We're at the top of our game right now putting out incredible work that the audience really seems to enjoy. The Elysian show isn't one to miss."

The Elysian is located at 1944 Riverside Drive in Los Angeles, California. The show starts at 8:00 P.M. and doors open at 7:30 P.M. Seating begins 15 minutes before showtime and there is no late seating. Seats are assigned on a first come first served basis, from the front of the theatre to the back. If you want to sit closer, be sure to arrive earlier. The show will start no later than 10 minutes after the scheduled show time.