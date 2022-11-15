Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE WALTONS Cast Reunite Publicly For 50th Anniversary At The Hollywood Museum

TV's most celebrated family, THE WALTONS, is gathering at the Hollywood Museum for an afternoon of fun and photos with fans.

Nov. 15, 2022  

THE WALTONS Cast Reunite Publicly For 50th Anniversary At The Hollywood Museum

Just as families are preparing to gather in celebration of Thanksgiving ... for many, the first time since the pandemic began ... Donelle Dadigan (Founder/President of the Hollywood Museum in the Historic Max Factor Bldg) has announced that TV's most celebrated family, THE WALTONS, is gathering at the Hollywood Museum for an afternoon of fun and photos with fans.

Following a cast Q&A with emcee, Hollywood film and TV critic, Leonard Maltin, fans will experience The Waltons Exhibit, with full support and participation by Warner Brothers Archivists. Included among the items on display are original costumes, props from the set, landmark scripts, cast-loaned collectables, Emmy Awards, Earl Hamner's (Waltons Creator) typewriter used to write the now legendary series, and so much more.

Join Donelle Dadigan as original Waltons family cast member come together, including, Michael Learned (Olivia Walton), Richard Thomas (John-Boy Walton), Judy Norton (Mary Ellen Walton), Jon Walmsley (Jason Walton - Via Zoom from UK), Mary McDonough (Erin Walton - Via Video), Eric Scott (Benjamin Walton), Kami Cotler (Elizabeth Walton), David Harper (Jim Bob Walton - Via Video) as well as members of the supporting cast and guest stars, including Moosie Drier (Georgie), Cissy Wellman (Sissy Walker Tucker), Mayf Nutter (Bobby Bigelow) Lee Purcell (Bobby Strom), Keith Coogan (Jeffrey Burton), Ellen Geer (Will Geer's daughter and portrayed Ronie Cotter / Eva Mann), with additional names to be announced as they confirm.

These and other celebrity guests, friends, and fans are confirmed to gather including, Christopher Knight (The Brady Bunch), Susan Olsen (The Brady Bunch), George Chakiris (West Side Story), Sam Harris (Recording Artist), Ilene Graff (Mr Belvedere), Amy Yasbeck (The Mask), Kate Linder (Y&R), Carolyn Hennesy (Jessie/GH/True Blood), Nancy Harding (Crown Price of Christmas), Geri Jewell (Facts of Life/Deadwood), Anson Williams (Happy Days & Mayor of Ojai), will gather to celebrate one of TV's most enduring families.

Taking place Thursday, Nov 17th, 2022, 12:00noon (arrivals) / 1pm - 2pm (Q&A and photos) / 2:00pm to 3pm (Cast joins fans for Exhibit opening) 1660 N. Highland Ave in the Historic Max Factor Bldg - Conducted in the The Hollywood Museum's famous fourth floor Ballroom, which has hosted industry screenings, both Academy and Emmy Award events and numerous other high profile celebrations.

Museum entrance and Waltons Q&A - $25 Adults: $22 Seniors (62+): $22 for students with ID and $15 Children under 5. Special Offer for the ultimate Waltons Fan - A Photo Op with the family - An additional $50 All ticket levels can be purchased at Will Call in the museum, or purchased in advance by visiting the museum website at http://thehollywoodmuseum.com/.




Photos: Walid Chaya Directs CHECK PLEASE 2 At Studio For Performing Arts L.A. Photo
Photos: Walid Chaya Directs CHECK PLEASE 2 At Studio For Performing Arts L.A.
Studio For Performing Arts LA presented a diversity scholarship production of 'Check Please: Take 2,' written by Jonathan Rand and directed by Walid Chaya, at the Zephyr Theatre in West Hollywood on Saturday, November 5th, to a sold out audience.
LAS Union Station to Launch Holiday Season With Live Performances, Tree Lighting & Mor Photo
LA'S Union Station to Launch Holiday Season With Live Performances, Tree Lighting & More
The iconic Union Station will become a hub for the holidays on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m., summoning the sights and sounds of the season with the 7th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony under the stars in the Station's South Patio.
Larry Owens SONDHEIMIA, Bernadette Peters & More Announced for Pasadena Playhouses Son Photo
Larry Owens' SONDHEIMIA, Bernadette Peters & More Announced for Pasadena Playhouse's Sondheim Celebration
Pasadena Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman announced the latest news for the theater’s upcoming six-month-long celebration of the works and impact of Stephen Sondheim January 26 through June 11, 2023. 
Full Cast & Creative Team Announced for AINT MISBEHAVIN at Rubicon Theatre Company Photo
Full Cast & Creative Team Announced for AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Rubicon Theatre Company
Just in time for the holidays, Rubicon Theatre Company has announced the fifth show of its 2022-2023 “Welcome Home” season, the 1978 Tony Award-winning musical celebration, AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Walid Chaya Directs CHECK PLEASE 2 At Studio For Performing Arts L.A.Photos: Walid Chaya Directs CHECK PLEASE 2 At Studio For Performing Arts L.A.
November 15, 2022

Studio For Performing Arts LA presented a diversity scholarship production of 'Check Please: Take 2,' written by Jonathan Rand and directed by Walid Chaya, at the Zephyr Theatre in West Hollywood on Saturday, November 5th, to a sold out audience.
LA'S Union Station to Launch Holiday Season With Live Performances, Tree Lighting & MoreLA'S Union Station to Launch Holiday Season With Live Performances, Tree Lighting & More
November 15, 2022

The iconic Union Station will become a hub for the holidays on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m., summoning the sights and sounds of the season with the 7th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony under the stars in the Station's South Patio.
Larry Owens' SONDHEIMIA, Bernadette Peters & More Announced for Pasadena Playhouse's Sondheim CelebrationLarry Owens' SONDHEIMIA, Bernadette Peters & More Announced for Pasadena Playhouse's Sondheim Celebration
November 15, 2022

Pasadena Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman announced the latest news for the theater’s upcoming six-month-long celebration of the works and impact of Stephen Sondheim January 26 through June 11, 2023. 
Full Cast & Creative Team Announced for AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Rubicon Theatre CompanyFull Cast & Creative Team Announced for AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Rubicon Theatre Company
November 15, 2022

Just in time for the holidays, Rubicon Theatre Company has announced the fifth show of its 2022-2023 “Welcome Home” season, the 1978 Tony Award-winning musical celebration, AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’.
Golden State Pops Orchestra to Present 2022 HOLIDAY POPS SPECTACULAR Featuring Lana Love & MoreGolden State Pops Orchestra to Present 2022 HOLIDAY POPS SPECTACULAR Featuring Lana Love & More
November 15, 2022

The Golden State Pops Orchestra will ring in the holiday season with joyous music and high spirits on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 8 p.m. in the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro, California.