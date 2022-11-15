THE WALTONS Cast Reunite Publicly For 50th Anniversary At The Hollywood Museum

Just as families are preparing to gather in celebration of Thanksgiving ... for many, the first time since the pandemic began ... Donelle Dadigan (Founder/President of the Hollywood Museum in the Historic Max Factor Bldg) has announced that TV's most celebrated family, THE WALTONS, is gathering at the Hollywood Museum for an afternoon of fun and photos with fans.

Following a cast Q&A with emcee, Hollywood film and TV critic, Leonard Maltin, fans will experience The Waltons Exhibit, with full support and participation by Warner Brothers Archivists. Included among the items on display are original costumes, props from the set, landmark scripts, cast-loaned collectables, Emmy Awards, Earl Hamner's (Waltons Creator) typewriter used to write the now legendary series, and so much more.

Join Donelle Dadigan as original Waltons family cast member come together, including, Michael Learned (Olivia Walton), Richard Thomas (John-Boy Walton), Judy Norton (Mary Ellen Walton), Jon Walmsley (Jason Walton - Via Zoom from UK), Mary McDonough (Erin Walton - Via Video), Eric Scott (Benjamin Walton), Kami Cotler (Elizabeth Walton), David Harper (Jim Bob Walton - Via Video) as well as members of the supporting cast and guest stars, including Moosie Drier (Georgie), Cissy Wellman (Sissy Walker Tucker), Mayf Nutter (Bobby Bigelow) Lee Purcell (Bobby Strom), Keith Coogan (Jeffrey Burton), Ellen Geer (Will Geer's daughter and portrayed Ronie Cotter / Eva Mann), with additional names to be announced as they confirm.

These and other celebrity guests, friends, and fans are confirmed to gather including, Christopher Knight (The Brady Bunch), Susan Olsen (The Brady Bunch), George Chakiris (West Side Story), Sam Harris (Recording Artist), Ilene Graff (Mr Belvedere), Amy Yasbeck (The Mask), Kate Linder (Y&R), Carolyn Hennesy (Jessie/GH/True Blood), Nancy Harding (Crown Price of Christmas), Geri Jewell (Facts of Life/Deadwood), Anson Williams (Happy Days & Mayor of Ojai), will gather to celebrate one of TV's most enduring families.

Taking place Thursday, Nov 17th, 2022, 12:00noon (arrivals) / 1pm - 2pm (Q&A and photos) / 2:00pm to 3pm (Cast joins fans for Exhibit opening) 1660 N. Highland Ave in the Historic Max Factor Bldg - Conducted in the The Hollywood Museum's famous fourth floor Ballroom, which has hosted industry screenings, both Academy and Emmy Award events and numerous other high profile celebrations.

Museum entrance and Waltons Q&A - $25 Adults: $22 Seniors (62+): $22 for students with ID and $15 Children under 5. Special Offer for the ultimate Waltons Fan - A Photo Op with the family - An additional $50 All ticket levels can be purchased at Will Call in the museum, or purchased in advance by visiting the museum website at http://thehollywoodmuseum.com/.