THE TURN OF THE SCREW to Open at Sierra Madre Playhouse on Friday.

The Turn of the Screw, presented by Sierra Madre Playhouse and Michael Mullen, will run from July 14-July 30, 2023. The production opens on Sunday, July 16th.

Written by Jeffrey Hatcher and based on the novella by Henry James, the classic tale of a haunted manor will be directed by Jeramiah Peay. The production stars Michael Mullen and Shayna Gabrielle.

Performances will take place at Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024. There is free parking available in lots behind the Playhouse and across the street, as well as street parking. There are several dining establishments just yards from the Playhouse.

Based on the provocative tale of suspense, horror and repressed sexuality, this adaptation gives the famous story yet another turn of its own. A young governess journeys to a lonely English manor house to care for two recently orphaned children. But she is not their first governess. Her predecessor, Miss Jessel, drowned herself when she became pregnant by the sadistic valet, Peter Quint, who was himself found dead soon after under mysterious circumstances. Now the new governess has begun to see the specters of Quint and Jessel haunting the children, and she must find a way to stop the fiends before it is too late. But one frightening question tortures the would-be heroine: Are the ghosts real, or are they the product of her own fevered imagination?

Jeramiah Peay directs. His previous directing credits include The Who's Tommy, Guys and Dolls, Journey, This Is Our Youth, Oleanna and Steel Magnolias.

Michael Mullen, in addition to being a leading performer in this production, is also its costume designer and co-producer. One of the city's most highly regarded costume designers, he has also won numerous awards as an actor. His on-stage portrayals include roles in The Legend of Georgia McBride, The Importance of Being Earnest, Sylvia, For Whom the Southern Belle Tolls, I'm Just Wild About Harry, Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All for You, and many more.

Shayna Gabrielle has previously appeared in Durang, Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All for You, The Fantasticks and Cabaret. She has also been a Main Singer and Dancer in Carnival Cruise Line shows.

Jeffrey Hatcher is the playwright. The writer of dozens of plays, Sierra Madre Playhouse previously produced his adaptation of Tuesdays with Morrie. He is known both for his work on Broadway (Never Gonna Dance) and in Hollywood (Secretary, Boys Don't Cry).

Performances run July 14-July 30, 2023. Fri. & Sat. at 8 pm, Sun. at 2 pm.

Admission is $45. Seniors (65+) $40. Youth (21 and under) $25.

Teen tickets (age 13-19) are available at $5 through the TeenTix Pass program. Go to our website to learn more.

For reservations call (626) 355-4318

Estimated Running Time: 70 minutes.

For full information about upcoming events at Sierra Madre Playhouse, go to Click Here

Covid-19 safety protocol: Masks are recommended inside the auditorium.

The Sierra Madre Playhouse, a non-profit organization, is a performing arts center. It has widened its range from plays and musicals to also include presentations of classical and popular music, films, storytelling, solo shows and dance.