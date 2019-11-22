THE TONY MARTINI VARIETY HOUR Announced At Three Clubs Lounge In Hollywood

Created by Steven Espinosa Directed by R.A. White The Tony Martini Variety Hour is a journey into the world of ex-Vegas lounge legend Tony Martini. With his misfit collection of friends, a couple of top-notch musicians, and a roster of amazing A-list specialty acts, each performance is a thoroughly entertaining evening of variety and laughs. Tony may no longer be at the top of his game but he's still got a fresh drink and a pocketful of 'vitamins'to fuel the fire in his lounge loving heart.



Specialty acts will include:

Billy the Mime (Steven Banks), ventriloquist Karl Herlinger,

juggler Michael Rayner, Burlesque dancer April Showers,

puppeteer Pam Severns, comedians Renee Albert and Jim Turner,

and contortionist Bonnie Morgan.

DATE:

Saturday 12/7 TIME:

8pm ADMISSION:

$20 TICKET INFO:

Reserve online at www.tonymartinihour.com or call (323) 866-9994. Three Clubs Cocktail Lounge, 1123 N. Vine Street, Hollywood, 90038.





