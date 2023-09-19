THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to Musical Theatre West in October

This fall, the hills of Southern California will come alive with The Sound of Music! Musical Theatre West will bring this breathtaking story to its stage with its production of The Sound of Music. The final show of MTW's 2023 season, The Sound of Music will run for a limited time, October 20th - November 5th, with an official opening night celebration on Saturday, October 21st. Tickets start at $20 USD each and are available by phone today at 562-856-1999 or online at Click Here.

“At Musical Theatre West, we pride ourselves on bringing the brilliance of Broadway to Southern California. From the stunning costumes and elaborate set pieces, to a large chorus of singing nuns, audiences will be wowed by the spectacle we have created for this show,” shared Paul Garman, Executive Director and Producer of Musical Theatre West. “We are so excited to present this production of The Sound of Music and enchant audiences with the timeless songs and moving story."

The final collaboration between the legendary team Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, The Sound of Music tells the story of a free-spirited young woman who finds a home where she least expects it. Originally released as a 1959 stage production and popularized by the 1965 movie starring Julie Andrews, The Sound of Music is beloved by generations for its classic songs and heartwarming story. The musical follows the journey of Maria Rainer as she uses patience, kindness, and the power of music to win the hearts of the audience and the Von Trapp family. Testing Maria along the way are the seven kids of the Von Trapp family, who MTW is casting from the talented local Southern California youth arts community.

The musical's iconic songs including “The Sound of Music,” “My Favorite Things,” and “Sixteen Going On Seventeen” will be brought to life by Music Director Dennis Castellano. Castellano will continue his long-standing relationship with MTW following the success of MTW’s 2022 production of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella. He has also previously Music Directed The Sound of Music at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Bringing his expertise to the director’s chair for The Sound of Music is Wayne Bryan, who served as the Producing Artistic Director at Music Theatre Wichita for 32 seasons. During his tenure, Bryan spearheaded the design of the costumes and set package for the Wichita production of The Sound of Music, which will be used in MTW’s production. The Sound of Music’s memorable dance number’s will be choreographed by Christine Negherbon, an award-winning director and choreographer with over 20 years of nationwide experience. She has previously worked on Mary Poppins at Musical Theatre West and 42nd Street at the Norris Theatre.

Musical Theatre West's production of The Sound of Music will premiere at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on select dates, October 20 - November 5, 2023, with a special ASL-interpreted performance on Friday, October 27. Tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at Click Here. Fees may apply. Student rush tickets for $15 are available at the Box Office one hour prior to showtime, with a valid student ID. More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at Click Here