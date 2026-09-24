THE SHAPE OF THINGS to Open at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre

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This October, Neil LaBute's The Shape of Things - a sharp, unsettling story about romance, manipulation, and the lengths people go to in the name of art - will be coming to the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre in Larchmont Village.

Directed by Luke Maas, with Audrey Angel producing and starring as 'Evelyn' opposite Mick Krause's 'Adam', the production is entirely artist-driven: no theater company banner, just a group of collaborators - including producers Alex Porges, Belle Pace, Sherita Starks, Ravi Smith, Jordan Trester, and Luke Trester - who came together because they believe that art can exist outside the bounds of pre-established institutions.

"This production means so much to us because it represents something bigger than the show itself," Angel shared via the team's GoFundMe. "It's about proving that artists do not have to wait for permission to make meaningful, exciting work."

That independent spirit extends to how the show is being funded. The team is running a community fundraiser to cover venue costs, costumes, props, rehearsal space, photography, and marketing - the unglamorous but essential expenses that make independent theater possible. It's a fitting parallel to the play itself: a story about what people will construct, sacrifice, or manipulate in the name of art.

The Shape of Things runs October 22-29, 2026, at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, 5636 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038. To support the production, visit: gofundme.com/f/support-the-shape-of-things

Tickets are now available for purchase here.

Cast & Creative Team:

Directed by Luke Maas

Mick Krause - Adam

Audrey Angel - Evelyn

Keaton McLachlan - Jenny

Aiden Dopson & Aidan Bissett - Phillip

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 04 Hrs 54 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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