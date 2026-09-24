THE SHAPE OF THINGS to Open at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre
Directed by Luke Maas, the artist-driven production explores romance and manipulation at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre in Larchmont Village.
This October, Neil LaBute's The Shape of Things - a sharp, unsettling story about romance, manipulation, and the lengths people go to in the name of art - will be coming to the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre in Larchmont Village.
Directed by Luke Maas, with Audrey Angel producing and starring as 'Evelyn' opposite Mick Krause's 'Adam', the production is entirely artist-driven: no theater company banner, just a group of collaborators - including producers Alex Porges, Belle Pace, Sherita Starks, Ravi Smith, Jordan Trester, and Luke Trester - who came together because they believe that art can exist outside the bounds of pre-established institutions.
"This production means so much to us because it represents something bigger than the show itself," Angel shared via the team's GoFundMe. "It's about proving that artists do not have to wait for permission to make meaningful, exciting work."
That independent spirit extends to how the show is being funded. The team is running a community fundraiser to cover venue costs, costumes, props, rehearsal space, photography, and marketing - the unglamorous but essential expenses that make independent theater possible. It's a fitting parallel to the play itself: a story about what people will construct, sacrifice, or manipulate in the name of art.
The Shape of Things runs October 22-29, 2026, at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, 5636 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038. To support the production, visit: gofundme.com/f/support-the-shape-of-things
Tickets are now available for purchase here.
Cast & Creative Team:
- Directed by Luke Maas
- Mick Krause - Adam
- Audrey Angel - Evelyn
- Keaton McLachlan - Jenny
- Aiden Dopson & Aidan Bissett - Phillip
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