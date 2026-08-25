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Combined Artform has announced new dates and an open call for artists for the 30–60 Minute Festival, scheduled for Nov. 12–22, 2026, at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre in Los Angeles. Applications are now open.

The festival provides dedicated 30‑minute and 60‑minute performance slots for independent artists at different stages in the life of their work. Artists may create new pieces, develop works in progress, extend the life of recent productions, remount past shows or bring touring productions to Los Angeles.

The festival welcomes theatre, solo performance, comedy, storytelling, music, multidisciplinary work, works in progress and other forms of live performance.

“We don't want there to be only one reason to participate,” said producer Matthew Quinn. “An artist might have a brand‑new idea and use the festival as the reason to finally put it onstage. Someone else may have a show they spent months developing that deserves more than one short run. Both belong here.”

Apply to the 30–60 Minute Festival. For complete festival information visit https://30minutesfestival.com/

Combined Artform created the 30–60 Minute Festival as part of a broader effort to expand opportunities for independent artists to get work in front of audiences.

For some artists, the festival can serve as a starting point. A writer, performer or company may use the 30‑ or 60‑minute format to develop a new production and present it publicly for the first time.

For others, the festival can be a next step. Shorter works can be expanded, productions developed at other festivals can return, recently completed runs can continue, touring shows can add Los Angeles to their schedule and past productions can find new audiences.

Applications are being considered on a rolling basis, with performance date assignments beginning Sept. 1.

The November festival is one of two complementary programs developed by Combined Artform. Following the 30–60 Minute Festival, the original 30 Minutes or Less Festival will return to Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre Feb. 18–28, 2027.

The shorter‑format festival highlights the creative possibilities of work running 30 minutes or less and provides another opportunity for artists to experiment, develop and present short‑form live performances.

Applications for the February festival are not yet open. Additional information and a separate call for artists will be announced later this year.

Together, the two festivals are designed to create more opportunities within the independent‑performance ecosystem while maintaining distinct formats and identities. An artist may create a short piece for 30 Minutes or Less and later develop it into a longer work, or arrive at the 30–60 Minute Festival with an established production ready for another run.

The goal is not to prescribe a path for the work — it is to create more possible paths.

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