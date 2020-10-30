THE REALISTIC JONESES to Be Presented Virtually Next Month

Virtual Off the Page, the series of virtual staged readings presented online by Sierra Madre Playhouse, next presents streamed performances of The Realistic Joneses by Will Eno.

Because of the pandemic, we cannot present this event to a live audience inside the Playhouse, but you will be able to access it online via the streaming service of ShowTix4U on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. PST and on Tuesday, November 24 at 4:00 p.m. PST. Running time is approximately 1 hour 50 minutes. This event is FREE, but donations will be gratefully accepted.

HOW TO REGISTER: Use this link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42128

Upon registration, you'll be sent a link with which to access the show at the appointed time. Reservations are limited, so please reserve early to avoid disappointment.

If you need assistance, contact info@sierramdreplayhouse.org

BONUS! Be sure to join us for a live post-show talkback with director Scott Alan Smith and his cast, actors Leandro Cano, Cherish Monique Duke, Christian Lebano and Elizabeth Sampson. This will be immediately following the second show, on Tuesday, November 24 at 6:00 p.m. PST, as a Zoom webinar, To register for the talkback, go to https://ci.ovationtix.com/35040/production/1033725

You can support Sierra Madre Playhouse, a non-profit arts organization, with your voluntary donation at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35040/store/donations

In The Realistic Joneses, we meet Bob and Jennifer and their new neighbors, John and Pony, two suburban couples who have even more in common than their identical homes and their shared last names. As their relationships begin to irrevocably intertwine, the Joneses must decide between their idyllic fantasies and their imperfect realities. This contemporary comedy explores how our joys and sorrows - and how we choose to face them - can come to define our lives.

Playwright Will Eno is the author of twenty produced and published plays. He won the Drama Desk Award for The Realistic Joneses and The Open House. His play Thom Pain (Based on Nothing) was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize. The Realistic Joneses premiered on Broadway in 2014.

Director Scott Alan Smith is the Associate Artistic Director of The Road Theatre. His directing credits include Melissa Arctic, Sovereign Body, That Good Night, Lady, New York Mets, So Nice to See You and The Petoskey Stones. He is also an actor. He received an MFA from The American Conservatory Theatre. For the Off the Page series, he previously directed Dinner with Friends.

Production Stage Manager and Editor: Jeanne Valleroy.

The Virtual Off the Page series is produced by Sierra Madre Playhouse Artistic Director Christian Lebano and Beryl Tsang.

