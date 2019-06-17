THE RAT MENTALIST Comes to Hollywood Fringe

Jun. 17, 2019  

The world premiere of The Rat Mentalist opens this Friday, June 21, 2019, 11:00pm as part of the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival, and to celebrate, the $10 ticket price has been changed to "Pay What You Can" option.

The change means that you can experience the mind-bending demonstrations of a mind-reading rat (yes, a live rat performing mentalism!) for the ticket price of your choice ... even free!

Simply arrive to The New American Theatre prior to the 11:00pm start time and claim your seat for an hour of hilarious rodent-based magic. Tickets can also be reserved in advance by visiting https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6034 and choosing the Friday, June 21 performance.



