THE NUTCRACKER Inland Pacific Ballet's Spectacular Holiday Tradition Returns To The IE, Fox Performing Arts Center

Enjoy a treasured holiday tradition with family and friends at southern California's most spectacular production of The Nutcracker from critically acclaimed Inland Pacific Ballet. The Nutcracker comes to life in this magnificent ballet with beautiful sets, dazzling costumes, and Tchaikovsky's classic score.

This annual holiday production tells the story of a young girl named Clara who receives a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve and sets out on a wondrous journey to the Land of the Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets. Toy soldiers, life-sized dancing dolls, falling snow and a fantastic dream with battling mice, dancing snowflakes, waltzing flowers, gingerbread characters, and the delightful Sugar Plum Fairy, all stir the imagination. This is family entertainment at its best.

"The entire IPB team and the cast are so excited to return to the theater. The energy exchange between the audience and the performers is really what creates the magic. We hope our audiences will come out to see The Nutcracker this year to support keeping live performances possible in the Inland Empire region," exclaims Zaylin Cano, Inland Pacific Ballet Executive Director.

Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test and mask-wearing will be required of all patrons. All current CDC and local guidelines regarding seating and masks will be followed at each performance. Please check with the venue for current guidelines.

Tickets: $20 - $79 with senior/student/child/group discounts available. Save 30% on select seats using the Passcode SAVE30. Learn more at https://www.ticketmaster.com/inland-pacific-ballet-tickets/artist/887616. For more information visit http://www.ipballet.org/; 909-482-1590; Box Office 951-779-9800.

Inland Pacific Ballet's educational outreach program, "A Young Person's Guide to the Ballet," is back this season with two abbreviated performances of The Nutcracker for PreK-12th grade students from local area schools which include a talk and demonstration showing the magic of live theater and how dancers tell a story without words on Friday, December 10 and Thursday, December 16 at 10:00 a.m. Students are encouraged to participate in movement activities in their seats and then view the lavish professional ballet performance, followed by a lively question and answer session. Teachers also have access to a free Study Guide to expand the experience in the classroom with pre- and post-performance activities aligned with the California State Content Standards for Dance, California Common Core State Standards for English Language Arts and the California English Language Development Standards. For many of these students, this will be the first time they get to experience a live performance, being in a theater, and learning about ballet.

Inland Pacific Ballet is celebrating its 27th season and was founded in 1994 by Southern California natives Victoria Koenig and Kevin Myers, quickly becoming one of Southern California's cultural jewels. Its mission is to build and sustain a professional ballet company in the Inland Empire of Southern California, committed to producing exquisitely staged productions of full-length classic story ballets, presenting the best in contemporary choreography, and providing an essential training ground for serious young dancers.

During the past 27 years Koenig and Myers have built Inland Pacific Ballet into the premier ballet company in the region, enjoying critical acclaim while performing the largest and most varied repertoire in the area. The Company's repertoire includes such classics as A Midsummer Night's Dream, Les Sylphides, Graduation Ball and Swan Lake Act II. Full length classical masterpieces include Giselle, Coppélia and a lavish production of The Nutcracker. Contemporary classics include masterpieces by the legendary George Balanchine including Serenade, Concerto Barocco and Who Cares? and a growing body of original work which includes creative adaptations of much-loved stories such as The Little Mermaid, Cinderella, Dracula and Beauty and the Beast.