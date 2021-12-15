Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE NEW BLACK EXPERIENCE is Now Being Presented By UTA Artist Space

pixeltracker

The presentation brings together five of the self-taught painter's tenderly rendered portraits of Black youth.

Dec. 15, 2021  

UTA Artist Space is now presenting The New Black Experience, a new digital exhibition of paintings by Tennessee-based artist Jason A. Watkins. The presentation brings together five of the self-taught painter's tenderly rendered portraits of Black youth.

Comprising five portraits-four individual and one dual-The New Black Experience continues Watkins' practice of painting charismatic, finely textured depictions of Black life, and which often features children and teenagers from his tight-knit Tennessee community. The works were created during Watkins' ongoing undergraduate studies at Middle Tennessee State University, and build upon a solo show he presented there, titled The Black Experience.

"My practice focuses on visually capturing the existence of children of color, who are often denied the chance to see themselves represented with the dignity of portraiture," says Jason A. Watkins. "To have my works shown on UTA Artist Space's global platform, especially as someone still pursuing higher education in the middle of this pandemic, is a huge honor and a dream realized."

If My Soul Could Speak, the first work of this collection Watkins created, commands attention through its young subject's captivating eyes. The portrait highlights a lot of the artist's essential interests: piercing eyes, meticulously painted hair, and a striking contrast between the black-and-white subject and its colorful background.

"Jason is someone who, as a self-taught and hearing-impaired Black artist, has overcome a tremendous amount of odds. Not only is his personal journey an inspiration, but he is a burgeoning talent to be reckoned with and nurtured," says Arthur Lewis, UTA Fine Arts and UTA Artist Space Creative Director.


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Thunderbird American Indian Dancers' Pow Wow And Dance Concert Announced at TNC
  • Victoria Fragnito to Premiere SCAR TISSUE at the Players Theatre in January
  • Thomas Jay Ryan and Robert Stanton to Star in the World Premiere of THE GOLD ROOM
  • Casting Announced For RAPUNZEL at Downtown Cabaret Theatre