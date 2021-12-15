THE NEW BLACK EXPERIENCE is Now Being Presented By UTA Artist Space

UTA Artist Space is now presenting The New Black Experience, a new digital exhibition of paintings by Tennessee-based artist Jason A. Watkins. The presentation brings together five of the self-taught painter's tenderly rendered portraits of Black youth.



Comprising five portraits-four individual and one dual-The New Black Experience continues Watkins' practice of painting charismatic, finely textured depictions of Black life, and which often features children and teenagers from his tight-knit Tennessee community. The works were created during Watkins' ongoing undergraduate studies at Middle Tennessee State University, and build upon a solo show he presented there, titled The Black Experience.



"My practice focuses on visually capturing the existence of children of color, who are often denied the chance to see themselves represented with the dignity of portraiture," says Jason A. Watkins. "To have my works shown on UTA Artist Space's global platform, especially as someone still pursuing higher education in the middle of this pandemic, is a huge honor and a dream realized."

If My Soul Could Speak, the first work of this collection Watkins created, commands attention through its young subject's captivating eyes. The portrait highlights a lot of the artist's essential interests: piercing eyes, meticulously painted hair, and a striking contrast between the black-and-white subject and its colorful background.



"Jason is someone who, as a self-taught and hearing-impaired Black artist, has overcome a tremendous amount of odds. Not only is his personal journey an inspiration, but he is a burgeoning talent to be reckoned with and nurtured," says Arthur Lewis, UTA Fine Arts and UTA Artist Space Creative Director.