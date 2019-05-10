THE MEETING By Jeff Stetson Come to The Zephyr Theatre

Brown Sugar Rehab has announced The Meeting. Directed by Bill Cobbs, starring Bechir Sylvain as Malcolm X, Ethan Henry as Martin Luther King Jr. and Justin Chu Cary as Rashad.

NOTE: There are only only 2 performances on May 19th, 2019

This powerhouse play imagines a conversation between two of modern political life's most visionary leaders Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. A provocative clash of wills, political philosophies, and literal arm strength. Jeff Stetson's "The Meeting," offers a rare glimpse into the shared humanity of not just two national icons, but two fathers who are ready to die for their beliefs.

THE TEAM

Jeff Stetson- Playwright

Bill Cobbs - Director

Producer - Bechir Sylvain

Production Manager - Katy Jacoby

Set Designer/Builder - Jennifer Kuberka

Lighting/Sound Opp - Elizabeth Izzo

"THE MEETING" runs May 19, 2019. There are two performances only. The show is at The Zephyr Theatre, located at 7456 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046. Performances will be 5/19 at 2pm and7pm. General admission $30.00. Running time 75 minutes.

Tickets available at: https://www.artful.ly/store/events/17799





