THE LEGEND OF D.C. COLORADO Debuts At Hollywood Fringe

The Legend of D.C. Colorado is an irreverent fantasy/comedy western musical debuting during this year's Hollywood Fringe Festival. The production will then stream online on the 24/7 artist-centric Volume.com during July 2022.

The Legend of D.C. Colorado follows the adventures of two brothers, Clive and Owen, as they traverse The Wild West on a legendary journey to avenge their mother's death. Along the way, they meet demons, witches, angels, and other unexpected characters. The play's staged reading premiered Off-Broadway at Here Arts Center in New York City to an enthusiastic audience response in 2019. The musical is written and produced by a talented duo that also stars in the lead roles; Constantine Malahias (Clive) and Christopher Merlino (Owen). The childhood friends were living in NYC at the time and decided to develop the piece into an entire musical. One pandemic and a move to the West Coast later, the writing team is excited to debut this hilarious production. "The Hollywood Fringe Festival is a great opportunity to introduce our show. The free and unbridled creative environment perfectly fits our unpredictable piece. Think Monty Python meets Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. It's a wild ride.", states Merlino.

Both actors have notable credits on stage, film, and television. Malahias recently starred in the independent comedy TANKHOUSE. Merlino can be seen in the upcoming Lifetime Movie, THE FAMILY. This comedy features a rousing musical score composed and directed by Felix Birdie, an NYC-based actor/singer/ composer. Birdie has starred in several theater and film productions, including "Green," which went on to win the Short Film Grand Jury prize at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. The professional cast and crew are helmed by director Alessandra Mesa. Mesa is a screenwriter and actor. Her latest project SUPERIOR, where she played the lead and co-wrote, participated in the IFP Filmmakers Lab 2020 and had its world premiere in Dramatic Competition at Sundance Film Festival 2021.

Volume.com is a 24/7 streaming service that allows musicians, actors, and artists of various mediums to showcase their talents while monetizing their work. The site envisions attracting more actors, playwrights, directors, and theater companies to its unique platform as a viewing medium for new audiences.

The Legend of D.C. Colorado runs at The Broadwater Theater - Mainstage - 1076 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA. Performance dates and times are: June 3 - 8:00 P.M., June 11 - 10:30 P.M., June 14 - 6:30 P.M., June 18 - 6:30 P.M., June 22 - 7:30 P.M. The show is sponsored by Volume.com. Tickets are available online at www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7413.