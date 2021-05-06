THE LAST FIVE YEARS Will Stream From International City Theatre Next Month

International City Theatre virtually presents The Last Five Years, an intimate, emotionally powerful musical by Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown. Directed by Jamie Torcellini, with musical direction by Graham Sobelman, and starring John Battagliese and Gabriela Carrillo (recently seen together in Love Actually, Live! at the Wallis), The Last Five Years will stream June 3 through June 20 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays (dark Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays) at www.InternationalCityTheatre.org.



Funny and uplifting, The Last Five Years captures some of the most heartbreaking and universally felt moments of modern romance, ingeniously deconstructing a five-year love affair - from meeting to break-up and from break-up to meeting.



Jamie, a young up-and-coming novelist, falls in love with Cathy, a struggling actress. Their story is told almost entirely through song, using an intercutting time line device: Jamie's songs start as they first get to know each other and move forward to the end of their marriage, while Cathy's songs begin as the marriage dissolves, moving backwards in time to the beginning of their love.



The Last Five Years premiered at Chicago's Northlight Theatre, going on to an off-Broadway production at the Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. It was named one of the ten best productions of 2001 by TIME magazine, and garnered the Drama Desk Award for music and lyrics. In the two decades since, this innovative musical continues to see productions across the country and around the world, including an off-Broadway revival at Second Stage in 2013. A film adaptation was released in 2014, starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan.



Determined to continue bringing meaningful theater to its patrons during the pandemic, ICT has previously presented creatively crafted digital renditions of Daisy, a fascinating look at the creation of and psychology behind TV's first political attack ad by Sean Devine; Art, a heady and hilarious look at the bonds of friendship viewed through the prism of modern art by French playwright Yasmina Reza; and, currently streaming, Wendy MacLeod's tender comedy, Slow Food, about a 23-year marriage brought to its knees by bad service. The Last Five Years marks the company's first virtual musical.



The creative team behind the The Last Five Years includes costume designer Kim DeShazo; sound designer Dave Mickey; prop master Patty Briles; casting directors Michael Donovan, CSA and Richie Ferris, CSA; and video editor and stage manager Jessie Vacchiano.



Tickets to The Last Five Years are priced at $35 per household and are available for purchase now at www.InternationalCityTheatre.org.