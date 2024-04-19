THE JERRY HERMAN AWARDS To Be Presented At the Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Nederlander Organization and Broadway in Hollywood have announced the nominees for THE 12TH ANNUAL JERRY HERMAN AWARDS, a celebration of the achievement and excellence in high school musical theatre in Los Angeles.

This celebrated annual awards show will take place at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 6pm. 104.3 MYfm morning show hosts Sean Valentine and Jillian Escoto will serve as co-hosts for the evening. Participating student nominees will audition over the course of two days earlier that same week before a panel of judges consisting of Kenny Ortega, Sharline Liu, Lewis Wilkenfeld, Jeff Loeb, and Cathy Rigby.

Nominations for THE JERRY HERMAN AWARDS will also be announced on Friday, April 19th. All participating schools must present their high school musicals, and be adjudicated, no later than Sunday, April 14th.

Tickets for THE JERRY HERMAN AWARDS are currently on private sale for all participating schools - directly through each school’s Arts Administration points of contact. Students, friends, and families are encouraged to reach out to their school’s respective arts administrator regarding presale access to tickets through Monday, April 22nd at 11:59pm PT.

Tickets for THE JERRY HERMAN AWARDS will go on sale to the general public beginning Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 10am. ALL TICKETS ARE $35 EACH. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.JerryHermanAwards.com or www.BroadwayInHollywood.com.

Each year, THE JERRY HERMAN AWARDS invites four of the participating high schools to perform production numbers during the awards ceremony. This year’s show will feature performances from The Brentwood School (Chicago), Village Christian School (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast), Palisades Charter High School (Mean Girls), and Providence High School (Les Misérables: School Edition).

THE 12TH ANNUAL JERRY HERMAN AWARDS is produced and directed by Benny Aguayo. Musical Direction is by Michael Orland with Musical Staging by Dana Solimando and Production Stage Management by John Galo.

All schools participating in THE JERRY HERMAN AWARDS are given the opportunity to send a leading actress and leading actor to audition before a panel of judges, who determine the winner of the Best Actor and Best Actress categories. Winners in these two awards categories will represent Los Angeles at The National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City, where they will participate in a week-long workshop and eventually compete for the coveted “Jimmy” Award; named after the late James M. Nederlander.

Nominations for the 12th Annual Jerry Herman Awards

During a six-month period, this school year, over forty eligible high school productions were either attended in person or judged virtually by adjudicators, and scored in multiple creative, technical and performance categories, like Broadway’s Tony® Awards. The list of nominees for THE 12th ANNUAL JERRY HERMAN AWARDS are:

BEST SCENIC DESIGN

The Buckley School | Little Shop of Horrors

Charter Oak HS | Something Rotten!

John Burroughs HS | Shrek the Musical

Ramon C. Cortines School of VPA | Cabaret

The Brentwood School | Chicago

Providence HS | Les Misérables: School Edition

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Wildwood School | Urinetown

Calabasas HS | Something Rotten!

Charter Oak HS | Something Rotten!

New Roads School | Hairspray

Chadwick School | Legally Blonde

Village Christian School | Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

BEST ENSEMBLE OR CHORUS

West Covina HS | Matilda

Redondo Union HS | Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Chaminade College Prep HS | Disney’s Mary Poppins

Glendora HS | Amelie

Providence HS | Les Misérables: School Edition

HArts Academy | Into the Woods

BEST MUSICAL DIRECTION

Ambassador Christian School | Anastasia

Milken Community School | Mamma Mia!

Village Christian School | Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Oak Park High School | Something Rotten!

Louisville HS | The Secret Garden

Palos Verdes HS | Heathers: The Musical

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Agoura HS | Legally Blonde

Lucas Wienken as Professor Callahan

Chaminade College Prep HS | Disney’s Mary Poppins

Hadley Gannaway as Michael Banks

LACHSA | Little Shop of Horrors

Nate Schinnerer as Mr. Mushnik

Ramon C. Cortines School of VPA | Cabaret

Baz Felber as Herr Schultz

Calabasas HS | Something Rotten!

Charlie Portman as Nigel Bottom

Providence HS | Les Misérables: School Edition

Jack Downing as Marius Pontmercy

“NO SMALL PARTS” AWARD

Calabasas HS | Something Rotten!

Dylan Baer as Bard Boy

Royal HS | Mean Girls

Aedyn Fredericksen as Shane Oman

John Burroughs HS | Shrek the Musical

Clare Dore as Gingy

Ramon C. Cortines School of VPA | Cabaret

Lucie Belle Conlan as Fraulein Kost

Oakwood School | 9 to 5

Harper Greenfield as Margaret

Archer School for Girls | Mean Girls

Bryce Collis as Gretchen Weiners

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Windward School | The Prom

Oakwood School | 9 to 5

Charter Oak HS | Something Rotten!

Diamond Bar HS | Wonderland

Notre Dame HS | Curtains

University High Charter | Elf: The Musical

BEST ORCHESTRA

Ramon C. Cortines School of VPA | Cabaret

Canyon HS | West Side Story

Covina HS | Young Frankenstein

Diamond Bar HS | Wonderland

Palisades Charter HS | Mean Girls

Long Beach Polytechnic HS | Something Rotten!

BEST MUSICAL STAGING & CHOREOGRAPHY

Culver City HS | Mamma Mia!

LACHSA | Little Shop of Horrors

Agoura HS | Legally Blonde

Redondo Union HS | Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Marlborough School | Matilda

John Burroughs HS | Shrek the Musical

BEST TECHNICAL CREW

Immaculate Heart HS | Something Rotten!

AMPA @ Hamilton HS | 25th Annual…Spelling Bee

Ambassador Christian School | Anastasia

Archer School for Girls | Mean Girls

ArTES Magnet HS | Chicago

Grace Brethren School | Godspell

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Village Christian School | Disney’s Beauty & the Beast

Juliette Waltz as Babette

AMPA @ Hamilton HS | 25th Annual…Spelling Bee

Madison Honore as Rona Lisa Peretti

Palisades Charter HS | Mean Girls

Annika Johansson as Regina George

Louisville HS | The Secret Garden

Emilia Brown as Lily

Culver City HS | Mamma Mia!

Natalie Cayetano as Sophie Sheridan

Ambassador Christian School | Anastasia

Sophia Stern as Countess Lily

BEST PRODUCTION

John Burroughs HS | Shrek the Musical

Village Christian School | Disney’s Beauty & the Beast

Louisville HS | The Secret Garden

Charter Oak HS | Something Rotten!

The Buckley School | Little Shop of Horrors

Providence HS | Les Misérables: School Edition

For a full list of competing high schools and breakdown of nominations, please visit www.JerryHermanAwards.com.

THE JERRY HERMAN AWARDS is a local celebration dedicated to recognizing, encouraging, and rewarding achievements and excellence in high school musical theatre. It is the local award ceremony for THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS, also known as The Jimmys, which take place annually at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway in New York City. This year, the national awards show will take place on Monday, June 24th.

THE JERRY HERMAN AWARDS has a run time of 2 Hours and 45 Minutes and is recommended for all ages. (Please note that in consideration of audiences, no one under 5 years of age will be admitted to the theatre.)

For more information on THE JERRY HERMAN AWARDS, please visit www.JerryHermanAwards.com or www.BroadwayInHollywood.com.

For tickets or more information about THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS, please visit www.nhsmta.com.