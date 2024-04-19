THE JERRY HERMAN AWARDS To Be Presented At the Hollywood Pantages Theatre

This celebrated annual awards show will take place at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on Sunday, May 5.
The Nederlander Organization and Broadway in Hollywood have announced the nominees for THE 12TH ANNUAL JERRY HERMAN AWARDS, a celebration of the achievement and excellence in high school musical theatre in Los Angeles.
This celebrated annual awards show will take place at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 6pm. 104.3 MYfm morning show hosts Sean Valentine and Jillian Escoto will serve as co-hosts for the evening. Participating student nominees will audition over the course of two days earlier that same week before a panel of judges consisting of Kenny Ortega, Sharline Liu, Lewis Wilkenfeld, Jeff Loeb, and Cathy Rigby.
Nominations for THE JERRY HERMAN AWARDS will also be announced on Friday, April 19th. All participating schools must present their high school musicals, and be adjudicated, no later than Sunday, April 14th.
Tickets for THE JERRY HERMAN AWARDS are currently on private sale for all participating schools - directly through each school’s Arts Administration points of contact. Students, friends, and families are encouraged to reach out to their school’s respective arts administrator regarding presale access to tickets through Monday, April 22nd at 11:59pm PT.
Tickets for THE JERRY HERMAN AWARDS will go on sale to the general public beginning Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 10am. ALL TICKETS ARE $35 EACH. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.JerryHermanAwards.com or www.BroadwayInHollywood.com.
Each year, THE JERRY HERMAN AWARDS invites four of the participating high schools to perform production numbers during the awards ceremony. This year’s show will feature performances from The Brentwood School (Chicago), Village Christian School (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast), Palisades Charter High School (Mean Girls), and Providence High School (Les Misérables: School Edition).
THE 12TH ANNUAL JERRY HERMAN AWARDS is produced and directed by Benny Aguayo. Musical Direction is by Michael Orland with Musical Staging by Dana Solimando and Production Stage Management by John Galo.
All schools participating in THE JERRY HERMAN AWARDS are given the opportunity to send a leading actress and leading actor to audition before a panel of judges, who determine the winner of the Best Actor and Best Actress categories. Winners in these two awards categories will represent Los Angeles at The National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City, where they will participate in a week-long workshop and eventually compete for the coveted “Jimmy” Award; named after the late James M. Nederlander.
Nominations for the 12th Annual Jerry Herman Awards
During a six-month period, this school year, over forty eligible high school productions were either attended in person or judged virtually by adjudicators, and scored in multiple creative, technical and performance categories, like Broadway’s Tony® Awards. The list of nominees for THE 12th ANNUAL JERRY HERMAN AWARDS are:
The Buckley School | Little Shop of Horrors
Charter Oak HS | Something Rotten!
John Burroughs HS | Shrek the Musical
Ramon C. Cortines School of VPA | Cabaret
The Brentwood School | Chicago
Providence HS | Les Misérables: School Edition
Wildwood School | Urinetown
Calabasas HS | Something Rotten!
Charter Oak HS | Something Rotten!
New Roads School | Hairspray
Chadwick School | Legally Blonde
Village Christian School | Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
West Covina HS | Matilda
Redondo Union HS | Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Chaminade College Prep HS | Disney’s Mary Poppins
Glendora HS | Amelie
Providence HS | Les Misérables: School Edition
HArts Academy | Into the Woods
Ambassador Christian School | Anastasia
Milken Community School | Mamma Mia!
Village Christian School | Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Oak Park High School | Something Rotten!
Louisville HS | The Secret Garden
Palos Verdes HS | Heathers: The Musical
Agoura HS | Legally Blonde
Lucas Wienken as Professor Callahan
Chaminade College Prep HS | Disney’s Mary Poppins
Hadley Gannaway as Michael Banks
LACHSA | Little Shop of Horrors
Nate Schinnerer as Mr. Mushnik
Ramon C. Cortines School of VPA | Cabaret
Baz Felber as Herr Schultz
Calabasas HS | Something Rotten!
Charlie Portman as Nigel Bottom
Providence HS | Les Misérables: School Edition
Jack Downing as Marius Pontmercy
Calabasas HS | Something Rotten!
Dylan Baer as Bard Boy
Royal HS | Mean Girls
Aedyn Fredericksen as Shane Oman
John Burroughs HS | Shrek the Musical
Clare Dore as Gingy
Ramon C. Cortines School of VPA | Cabaret
Lucie Belle Conlan as Fraulein Kost
Oakwood School | 9 to 5
Harper Greenfield as Margaret
Archer School for Girls | Mean Girls
Bryce Collis as Gretchen Weiners
Windward School | The Prom
Oakwood School | 9 to 5
Charter Oak HS | Something Rotten!
Diamond Bar HS | Wonderland
Notre Dame HS | Curtains
University High Charter | Elf: The Musical
Ramon C. Cortines School of VPA | Cabaret
Canyon HS | West Side Story
Covina HS | Young Frankenstein
Diamond Bar HS | Wonderland
Palisades Charter HS | Mean Girls
Long Beach Polytechnic HS | Something Rotten!
Culver City HS | Mamma Mia!
LACHSA | Little Shop of Horrors
Agoura HS | Legally Blonde
Redondo Union HS | Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Marlborough School | Matilda
John Burroughs HS | Shrek the Musical
Immaculate Heart HS | Something Rotten!
AMPA @ Hamilton HS | 25th Annual…Spelling Bee
Ambassador Christian School | Anastasia
Archer School for Girls | Mean Girls
ArTES Magnet HS | Chicago
Grace Brethren School | Godspell
Village Christian School | Disney’s Beauty & the Beast
Juliette Waltz as Babette
AMPA @ Hamilton HS | 25th Annual…Spelling Bee
Madison Honore as Rona Lisa Peretti
Palisades Charter HS | Mean Girls
Annika Johansson as Regina George
Louisville HS | The Secret Garden
Emilia Brown as Lily
Culver City HS | Mamma Mia!
Natalie Cayetano as Sophie Sheridan
Ambassador Christian School | Anastasia
Sophia Stern as Countess Lily
John Burroughs HS | Shrek the Musical
Village Christian School | Disney’s Beauty & the Beast
Louisville HS | The Secret Garden
Charter Oak HS | Something Rotten!
The Buckley School | Little Shop of Horrors
Providence HS | Les Misérables: School Edition
For a full list of competing high schools and breakdown of nominations, please visit www.JerryHermanAwards.com.
THE JERRY HERMAN AWARDS is a local celebration dedicated to recognizing, encouraging, and rewarding achievements and excellence in high school musical theatre. It is the local award ceremony for THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS, also known as The Jimmys, which take place annually at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway in New York City. This year, the national awards show will take place on Monday, June 24th.
THE JERRY HERMAN AWARDS has a run time of 2 Hours and 45 Minutes and is recommended for all ages. (Please note that in consideration of audiences, no one under 5 years of age will be admitted to the theatre.)
For more information on THE JERRY HERMAN AWARDS, please visit www.JerryHermanAwards.com or www.BroadwayInHollywood.com.
For tickets or more information about THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS, please visit www.nhsmta.com.
Videos