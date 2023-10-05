THE HALF-LIGHT Opens November 16 At Theatre 40

Theatre 40 presents the West Coast Premiere engagement The Half-Light written by Monica Wood. Directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky. Produced for Theatre 40 by David Hunt Stafford.

A drama with warmth and humor. After an intriguing encounter with a psychic, a college secretary asks herself: Can certain people be trained to see the dead? Iris's pursuit of an answer leads to a more earthbound challenge when her beloved colleague, Andrew, is suddenly felled by grief.

Armed with her own intuition and the garrulous enthusiasm of her friend Helen, Iris attempts to coax Andrew back to the land of the living. In the meantime, Helen faces off with her daughter, Teresa, who believes her house is haunted. These four characters' entwined journeys all tilt toward the same goal: to be fully seen in the light and the half-light by another living being.

Monica Wood is the playwright. Her other plays include Papermaker and Saint Dad. A prize-winning novelist, her books include Secret Language, The One-in-a-Million Boy, My Only Story, and Any Bitter Thing. She is the recipient of the Maine Humanities Council Carson Prize and the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance Distinguished Achievement Award. She resides with her husband in Portland, Maine.

Ann Hearn Tobolowsky is the director. Her previous directing credits at Theatre 40 include Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Good People, Silent Sky, Bus Stop, Holy Days, Driving Miss Daisy, Another Part of the Forest and The Color of Rose. She has also directed at The Road Theatre, Atwater Theatre and Malibu Playhouse. She is also an actor.

Ann's cast for The Half-Light includes Ivy Khan, Stephanie Erb, Grinnell Morris and Abigail Stewart.

Stage manager: Bill Froggatt. Set design: Jeff G. Rack. Sound design: Nick Foran. Lighting design: Derrick McDaniel.

Theatre Forty, 241 S, Moreno Drive, in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre (same venue, new name), Beverly Hills, CA 90212. The venue is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free parking is available in the parking lot beneath the theatre. To access parking, enter through the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives. November 16- December 17, 2023. Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Sundays at 2:00 p.m.