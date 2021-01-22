THE COVID MONOLOGUES Announced At Breath Of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble

Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble presents COVID 19 Monologues. Streaming Starts January 26, 2021 at Covid Monologues.

This is a free event. More info, visit: www.breathoffire.org. Donate to our chosen partner Doctors Without Borders: https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm.

Celebrating and memorializing a life: A collection of monologues to honor those who have died, passed from Covid- 19.

The death toll from the virus is staggering. But each data point is an individual. Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble in collaboration with Protest Play Project had put out calls for writers to honor those who have died. Each were asked to:- Choose the story of someone who died from Covid-19- Write a 1 page monologue. Lean towards celebrating and memorializing life. The monologue can be said by anyone, and can be left up to your interpretation and style.

One submission per writer. The collection is a result of two submission rounds, one from October 2020 and a currently running submission with a deadline of March 1, 2021.

Selected pieces will be released a few at a time starting January 26, 2021 on the Ensemble's YouTube Channel: BreathOfFireTheater. Please send questions to BOFliterary@gmail.com To stay up to date follow @boftle on instagram, www.breathoffire.org

The Covid Monologues is presented by Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble a 501c3 non-profit organization supported by artists of our community, volunteers, and donors like you. We make every little bit count and happy and appreciative to accept your generous donation when you can spare it. '

Donate here: https://www.paypal.me/breathoffiretheater, or make checks payable to: Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble. Mail to: Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble c/o Grand Central Arts Center, 125 Broadway Santa Ana CA 92701.