THE CHRISTMAS PRESENT Returns to the Broadwater Black Box in Hollywood

Back in Los Angeles for an amazing fourth run, The Christmas Present is the heart-warming tale of a hooker, a hotel room, and some holiday magic. Enchanting audiences and critics alike, The Christmas Present has become a staple of holiday delight in Los Angeles. The show runs Friday, December 13th through the 22nd at the Broadwater Black Box in Hollywood.



In this clever holiday dark comedy, Colin, a divorced businessman, decides to cheer himself up by hiring a female companion to visit him in his posh London hotel room over Christmas. Unfortunately, the girl who arrives is not quite what he'd been fantasizing for. Can this mismatched couple make it to Boxing Day without killing each other? The LA Times calls it a "...darkly comic, very British Christmas miracle" and Brighton Magazine raves its a

"...hilarious but deeply dark and meaningful work." The play is published by Steel Spring Stage Rights.



Troy Blendell returns in his role as Colin to bring The Christmas Present back to LA audiences. He has recently been seen with Echo Theater Company in Fugue and was nominated for a Stage Raw award in Theatre of Note's Frazzled. His dozens of film and TV appearances include recent roles in How to Get Away With Murder, Unsolved, Shameless, Lucifer, Bosch, Stuck In The Middle, and a recurring role in The Politician, but his recurring role as Jinx the minion on Buffy The Vampire Slayer is the only one anybody really cares about.

Mandi Moss also returns to the show for the 4th time. Her stage credits include Astro Boy and the God of Comics and Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep at Sacred Fools, She Kills Monsters at Loft Ensemble and Famine Plays at Theatre of NOTE.

Sophie Cooper is a seasoned actor having trained classically in London at The London School of Dramatic Art and in New York at The Stella Adler Studio of Acting. Since returning to Los Angeles she's been working non stop in LA theatre, primarily in the immersive world. Recent credits include JFI production of Creep LA: Haus of Creep and The Willows. You can currently catch her in Woolf and the Wondershow's Cages in DTLA.



Playwright Guy Picot has directed many his own shows including The Christmas Present, People Who don't do Dinner-Parties and Bonnie in Brighton, which has been performed in Brighton, London, Edinburgh and LA. He wrote lyrics for the children's touring shows Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus and Pigeon Party. Guy served on the Artistic Committee of Sacred Fools Theater for the 2014/15 season and was associate director with LA's Sock-Puppet Sitcom Theatre. Guy also directed two Zachary Bernstein musicals for the Hollywood Fringe, Disasteroid! and Earth to Karen, both Fringe award nominees for best musical. As an actor, he played Charlie Chaplin in Stoneface, both at Sacred Fools in 2012 and Pasadena Playhouse in 2014.

Quick Summary



WHAT:

The Christmas Present written and directed by Guy Picot



WHEN:

December 13th-22nd. Fri-Sat at 8pm, Sunday at 4pm & 8pm

WHERE:

The Broadwater Black Box, 6322 Santa Monica Blvd., LA CA 90038

TICKETS:

$18



Public RSVP: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4430834





