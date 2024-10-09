THE CHILDREN Takes The Stage at The Wayward Artist

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Wayward Artist, Santa Ana's own ensemble theatre company, will present The Children from November 8th through the 17th at its exclusive theater venue at the Grand Central Art Center in Downtown Santa Ana, 125 N. Broadway #E.

The Children, by Lucy Kirkwood, is a thought-provoking play that delves into the complexities of accountability, guilt, morality, and human actions. Set in the aftermath of a nuclear disaster, the story centers on two retired nuclear physicists, Hazel and Robin, who have isolated themselves in a remote cottage on the British coast. Their quiet life is disrupted when Rose, a former colleague, arrives, forcing them to confront the unresolved issues of their past and an uncertain future. As the play unfolds in real-time over the course of 90 intense minutes, they grapple with the ethical implications of their choices—both personal and professional—and how those decisions shape not only their own lives but the future of humanity itself.

"As we explore The Children, we're reminded of the delicate balance between personal responsibility and the collective good,” said Director Craig Tyrl. “This play is not just about the consequences of the past but the decisions we make now, and how they ripple through the lives of those around us. It's a haunting and powerful reflection on the choices we face in an uncertain world."

CAST:

Juliet Schulein as Rose

Shelly Day as Hazel

Kelly Franett as Robin

Production Team:

Director: Craig Tyrl

Assistant Director: Melisa Cole

Stage Manager: Aung Khine Min

Lighting Designer: Roberto Hernandez

Scenic Designer: Kylie Baumbusch

Asst. Scenic Designer: Teddy Pagee

Costume Designer: Sydney Raquel

Comments