THE BAND'S VISIT Director Eran Kolirin's New Film LET IT BE MORNING to Open In U.S. Theaters in February

Cohen Media Group has announced the theatrical release date for internationally-acclaimed Israeli filmmaker Eran Kolirin's award-winning new film "LET IT BE MORNING" which is scheduled to open in theaters beginning Feb 3rd in New York at the QUAD Cinema (34 West 13th Street) and in Los Angeles at the Laemmle Royal (11523 Santa Monica Blvd.). The film will then expand into select major cities across the country on February 10th and nationwide on February 17th.

Let It Be Morning is the story of Sami (Alex Bakri) a Palestinian-born Israeli citizen living in Jerusalem who receives an invitation to his brother's wedding forcing him to return to the Arab village where he grew up. After the wedding finishes, with no explanation, Sami's hometown is put under a military blockade lockdown by Israeli soldiers. When chaos erupts overnight amongst the villagers stuck behind the wall due to the blockade, Sami is cut off from the outside world and trapped in an unexpected situation. As he deals with questions about his own identity and hidden secrets are revealed, Sami watches everything he holds dear begin to fall apart.

Written and directed by award-winning Israeli filmmaker Eran Kolirin (The Band's Visit), and adapted from the international best-selling novel by Palestinian author Sayed Kashua, Let It Be Morning is a film about a state of siege, both internal and external - centered around a man who has built a wall around his heart, and how that inner wall starts breaking apart when an actual, real wall goes up around his hometown.

Let It Be Morning stars Alex Bakri (Mars at Sunrise), Juna Suleiman (The Time That Remains), Salim Daw (The Crown) and Ehab Salami (Wajib).The film is a Dori Media production in collaboration with Les Films du Poisson. Let It Be Morning premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival and then went on to screen at numerous film festivals around the world. It won in nine of the eleven categories in which it was nominated at the Ophir Awards (Israel's Academy Awards), including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress. It was also Israel's Official Selection for Best International Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards.

QUAD Cinema's Retrospective Series Honoring Filmmaker Eran Kolirin:

Quad Cinema in New York will also be presenting a four-day retrospective (January 30th - February 2nd) featuring select films from Eran Kolirin's filmography, celebrating the director's work leading up to the theatrical release of Let It Be Morning. Co-sponsored by the Consulate General of Israel in NY, the retrospective series will include the 2007 global phenomenon (and Kolirin's feature directorial debut) The Band's Visit on 35mm as well as the 2011 Venice-selected, quirky comedy The Exchange and soldier-returns-home drama Beyond the Mountains and Hills, which competed in the Un Certain Regard at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

Filmmaker Eran Kolirin will be present for Q&A discussions after select screenings throughout the retrospective and during the opening weekend of "Let It Be Morning" at the QUAD Cinema. Other special appearances and the final schedule will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Justin DiPietro, Cohen Media Group's Head of Marketing & Distribution said:

"We are thrilled to partner with the Consulate General of Israel in NY to showcase the work of internationally-acclaimed filmmaker Eran Kolirin at the Quad Cinema. Kolirin has established himself as a director of great note and we're looking forward to New York audiences joining us for this timely retrospective, and celebrating not only the worldwide phenomenon of The Band's Visit but also our theatrical release of the award-winning Let It Be Morning."

Daniel Susz, Consulate General of Israel in NY's Director of Film & TV in North America said:

"A master of contemporary cinema, Eran Kolirin tends to direct a deeply humane gaze at the endless mundane absurdities his protagonists are entangled in. Kolirin's empathetic approach can make some kind of sense of the insensible, find beauty and comedy in the darkest of human impulses - all without compromising the steadfast integrity of his stark point of view. We are deeply honored to co-present this retrospective of his work, leading up to the theatrical release of his astonishing new film Let It Be Morning. As usual, Cohen Media Group and Quad Cinema are devoted and reliable supporters of Israeli film and we are deeply appreciative of their decision to honor this great Israeli artist."

About filmmaker Eran Kolirin:

Born in Tel Aviv in 1973, writer/director Eran Kolirin's feature film debut THE BAND'S VISIT (2007) thrust him into the international spotlight, winning critical acclaim and over 50 prestigious awards from around the globe, including eight Israeli Academy awards, two awards and special mentions at the Cannes Film Festivaland two European Film Awards. His second film THE EXCHANGE (2010) competed at the 68th Venice International Film Festival in 2011. In 2016, his third film BEYOND THE MOUNTAINS AND HILLS premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival. LET IT BE MORNING is his fourth feature film as writer/director.

To view the official trailer:

For more info about the film: https://cohenmedia.net/product/let-it-be-morning