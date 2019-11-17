Super Duper Diversity Film Festival Comes To The Montalban

Join us at The Montalban as we celebrate diversity in cinema during the inaugural Super Duper Diversity Film Festival 2019.

Enjoy a diverse selection of short films, and come ready to meet and network with a talented group of emerging filmmakers, writers, actors, and professionals in the industry. From drama to comedy, sci-fi to documentary, join us in the conversation!

The Montalban Rooftop Theatre offers a beautiful and fun screening experience as well as food, drinks, and don't forget the popcorn!

Official Selections:

"ANT" Police brutality protests boil n South Central Los Angeles as four teens plan a

robbery and find themselves in a comic book store. Directed by Misha Meyer.

"A Little Mexican Village" explores the simple and uneventful lives of a few

older residents in a small, rural village: El Encino de La Paz, in Durango, Mexico (pictured

above). While tiny and impoverished, these villages exemplify the resilience of a very hardworking people, of which very few remain. Directed by Jesus Arzola-Vega.

"Fifty & Five" Veterans find "home" isn't home for themselves or those they fought

for. Directed by Kayleb Lee.

"We Should Hang Out More" Two college students on summer break start an amateur

detective agency to solve the case of a stolen scooter and a missing fish.

Directed by Marquelle "Kelley" Young & Kelly Dawkins.

"Black Sisyphus: Myth & More" Inspired by a book written by Existentialist philosopher

Albert Camus' "The Myth of Sisyphus." This deep film explores the philosophical human

condition through the life of protagonist Jamal, played by Actor Marcus Henderson (Get

Out, Whiplash, Django Unchained, Insidious 4, Snowfall). Directed by Michael

Taylor.

"What's His Race?!" When a bank robbery disrupts their football game, Leonard and Kyle

hope the suspect doesn't belong to their respective race. Directed by Christ

Thompson.

"Fly Brother" Storyteller, Ernest White II, visits his friends around the globe, proving the

whole world is our tribe. 20 min. Starring Alejandro Patino and Directed by Pedro Serra.

"Funny Brown People" An immigrant working-class Mexican-American family tries to make sense of each other and the world they're assimilating into. Directed by

Salvador Paniagua.

"Safe Distance" A Cop, a hitman, & no more bullets. Directed by Adam P.

Cray. Out Of The Box A contemporary allegory through visions a young man's dreams reflects his feelings of apprehension and isolation in an all-white social environment.

Directed by Malachi Moore - Animator Win Homer.

"Mike's Words" A man with a rare physical disability makes films that focus on the social

aspects of being a minority. Directed by Jared Jacobsen.

"Cirqueros" A group of circus performers rush their injured fellow performer to the local ER where they're mistaken for gang members. Directed by Alex Smith.

"Book Clubbed" Five friends start a book club for two reasons: snacks and talking trash

about everyone else there. Tensions are high and stakes are low as they try to answer the ultimate question - who actually read the book? Directed by Diogo Hausen.

"American Nightmare" The devastating consequences of the "zero tolerance" policy. Starring Susana Santiago and Directed by Jesus Nebot.

"Saved Rounds" Drawn from the writer Doc Farrow's experiences as a US Navy combat

Corpsman in Iraq, SAVED ROUNDS looks at the devastating pain of loss, survivor's guilt,

the redeeming qualities of love and honor, and the fragile glimmer of hope in those whose lives are forever changed by war. Directed by John Finn.

"Double Decade Vegan" Music video celebrating MC Pony's 20th veganniversary with a

throwback to the sounds of June 1998. Directed by Elizabeth Usher.

"My Declaration" An old cowboy Burtis is tired and lose the passion of life. He tries to

looking for a person to making a duel for meaning of existence. When the critical moment come, a real choice will be made by himself. Directed by Jiayli Li.

"Hella Vegan" Based on a true story about the director, Jordan Skipper's, experience going vegan for 30 days with his fiancée. This short film will make you laugh and bring you to tears as the main character Mike goes through all of his variations of his vegan

experience. Directed by Jordan Skipper.

"Bad Cop Bad Cop" Two Beverly Hills Cops, Mexican and Puerto Rican, use their

imagination to escape their everyday patrolling duties. Produced by Guillermo Canba and Directed by Lala Costa.

"Jeedera: The Great White Whale" The Mirning creation story of Jeedara, the white whale

who created the Great Australian Bight, and why the land he created is now under threat from oil drilling. Directed by Kevin Lim.

"Pedacito de Cielo" A mother. A son. More than a number. Starring Zamara Jimenez and Directed by Luis Estrada.

Wednesday, November 20th, starting at 4pm with a meet, greet, & pitch. 5pm continues with network & planning among filmmakers, with the goal of creating and collaborating on work that will be screened at future Super Duper Diversity Film Festival Events. Films start screening after 6pm, followed by Q&As. Sponsored by The Montalban Theatre & FilmFreeway, with sweet treats provided by Sweedith Bakes; Super Duper Diversity Film Festival is sure to provide an inclusive, refreshing, and sweet atmosphere to network and enjoy indie films. Founder, Lala Costa states, "Diversity and inclusion in entertainment are important and we can all do our part in creating change."

For tickets and information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/super-duper-diversity-film-festival-the-montalban-rooftop-movies-tickets-81070693627





