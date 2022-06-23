Summer 2022 Dance Events Announced For the Hollywood Bowl and the Ford

Summer 2022 dance events have been announced for The Hollywood Bowl and The Ford. Check out the full lineup below!

HOLLYWOOD BOWL, WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY, JULY 20 & 21, AT 8:00 PM



Stars of the Paris Opera Ballet perform classic and contemporary ballet repertoire on the Hollywood Bowl stage for the first time. Recently appointed Music Director of the Paris Opera, Gustavo Dudamel (Music & Artistic Director of the LA Phil) invites some of his new colleagues to make their Hollywood Bowl debuts for an evening of highlights from beautiful and memorable ballets. Featuring glorious accompaniments by Dudamel and the LA Phil-and solo keyboard courtesy of Jean-Yves Thibaudet-preeminent dancers of the Paris Opera Ballet perform exquisite works by renowned choreographers including Rudolf Nureyev, William Forsythe, Angelin Preljocaj, Sharon Eyal and more.

Further information on Gustavo Dudamel can be found here.

Further information on the Los Angeles Philharmonic can be found here.

Further information on Jean-Yves Thibaudet can be found here.

These performances are generously supported by Deanie and Jay Stein as well as Gregory Annenberg Weingarten/GRoW @ Annenberg. Additional support for July 20 from Ellen and Arnold Zetcher.









THE FORD, SUNDAY, JUNE 26, AT 10:30 AM

Two free kids' tickets with every full-priced ($10) ticket for LA Soundscapes performances.

Kayamanan Ng Lahi-translated as "treasures of our people"-promotes cultural understanding and artistic expression through Philippine folk art and dance. In this family-friendly LA Soundscapes event, Kayamanan Ng Lahi explores the ideas of a new beginning represented by the universal symbol of the butterfly, featuring both traditional and contemporary Filipino dance, music, martial arts, poetry, and storytelling.

Further information on Kayamanan Ng Lahi can be found here.

THE FORD, SUNDAY, AUGUST 14, AT 10:30 AM

Two free kids' tickets with every full-priced ($10) ticket for LA Soundscapes performances.

Founded by Estella "Nonosina" Reid, Nonosina celebrates and honors Polynesian arts through music and movement as both a dance company and school. Artistic Director Tiana Nonosina Liufau, granddaughter of Reid, has been featured on So You Think You Can Dance? and created choreography for Disney's Moana. Join Nonosina in this opportunity to explore the music and dance of Polynesian cultures.

Further information about Tiana Nonosina can be found here.





THE FORD, SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, AT 8:00 PM

Pacífico Dance Company blends traditional folk dance and modern dance in an exploration and celebration of the cultural origins and stories of Mexico's diverse regions and peoples. In Desde México, Pacífico presents two dance suites that illustrate a history shaped by the legacy of colonialism as it intertwined the cultural traditions of African, Mexican Amerindian, and European settlers to Mexico. The evening also features the world premiere of A lo Norteño by Matthew de Leon.

Further information on the Pacífico Dance Company can be found here.

THE FORD, SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, AT 8:00 PM

Produced in partnership with Colibrí Entertainment

Juan Michel

Las Colibrí

Mariachi Ángeles de Pepe Martinez, Jr.

Ballet Folklorico Ollín

Six years after the death of one of Mexico's most beloved pop icons and composers, Las Colibrí pays tribute to Juan Gabriel. Juan Michel, who embodies the voice and persona of El Divo de Juarez, appears alongside Las Colibrí, with special guests Mariachi Ángeles de Pepe Martinez, Jr. and Ballet Folklorico Ollín.

Further information about Ballet Folklorico Ollín can be found here.

Further information on Mariachi Ángeles de Pepe Martinez, Jr. can be found here.

Further information on Las Colibrí can be found here.

THE FORD, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8, AT 8:00 PM

Carlos Acosta, Artistic Director

International ballet superstar Carlos Acosta brings his critically acclaimed Cuban company to The Ford.

Cuban Landscape features U.S. premieres of new and existing works. Acosta Danza presents Paysage, Soudain, and la nuit by visionary Swedish choreographer Pontus Lidberg, De Punta a Cabo by Alexis Fernández (Maca), and Yaday Ponce, Impronta created for Acosta Danza by Spanish choreographer Maria Rovira, a new commission and world premiere by LA breakthrough choreographer and recently named "25 To Watch" by Dance Magazine, Micaela Taylor, and completing the bill is Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui's masterpiece Faun, inspired by Vaslav Nijinsky's L'Après midi d'un faune, and set to Debussy's original score with additional music from Nitin Sawhney.

Further information on Carlos Acosta can be found here.

Funding provided by Ford Theatre Foundation.









TICKETS

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2022 summer season are available online at hollywoodbowl.com or via phone at 323 850 2000.

Tickets for The Ford 2022 summer season are available online at theford.com or via phone at 323 850 2000. For LA Soundscapes get up to two free kids' tickets with every full-priced ticket purchased (must be ordered at the same time). Tickets are $10 for adults and kids over 13 for LA Soundscapes performances. Tickets for The Ford are available online at www.theford.com.

Programs, artists, prices and dates subject to change. Ticket limits may apply.