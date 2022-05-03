Submissions Open for The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Classical Music Fellowship

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is seeking submissions from classical strings musicians and pianists for the inaugural Walter and Peggy Grauman Fellowship in Classical Music. This new program is part of GRoW @ The Wallis, The Wallis' education and outreach department. The Fellowship application is open to classical strings musicians and pianists who demonstrate exceptional artistry; are interested in community-based projects that expand access to music; and have received a graduate or undergraduate degree between May 2021 and June 2022 from an accredited Los Angeles County college, university, or conservatory. The three-part application process includes the online submission of a general application; audition videos showcasing the applicant's talents as a classical strings musician or pianist; and a proposal for a community outreach project designed to promote understanding, awareness, appreciation, accessibility, and enjoyment of classical music among a broad spectrum of people ranging from young audiences to underrepresented and underserved communities in Los Angeles County. Submission deadline is June 15, 2022, 11:59 pm. In-person auditions for five finalists will take place mid-August; notification of the selected Fellow will take place by August 31; and the Fellowship runs from September 28, 2022, at the start of The Wallis' 2022/2023 Season, through June 30, 2023.

The Walter and Peggy Grauman Endowment Fund and the establishment of The Walter and Peggy Grauman Fellowship in Classical Music are made possible by the generosity of performing arts philanthropist and Wallis Ambassador Peggy Parker Grauman and her late husband, Walter Grauman. The Grauman Fellowship in Classical Music, the first-ever Fellowship program at The Wallis and the first of its type in Los Angeles County, will provide an annual Fellowship Award of $15,000 to advance the career of an exceptionally talented emerging classical pianist or strings musician based in Los Angeles. The program is intended to support the Fellow during the transition from formal education and training to the professional music world. The Fellow will have an inside look at how classical music is programmed, how artists are selected, how shows are marketed, and the essential role of philanthropic support. In addition to receiving a $15,000 Fellowship award, the Grauman Fellow will receive mentorship from The Wallis, including live performance opportunities, guidance related to successful auditioning, and the chance to meet with and learn from leading artists. The Fellows will also be asked to plan and implement a community-based outreach project designed to promote awareness and appreciation of classical music in Los Angeles County. The Wallis will announce the selection of the Grauman Fellow annually before the beginning of the organization's Season.

GRoW @ The Wallis, an umbrella for the robust mix of education and outreach programs at The Wallis, uses the power of the arts to address important social issues and respond to critical needs in the greater community through arts leadership, learning, collaboration and partnership.

"We are deeply proud to launch our very first Fellowship program thanks to the Graumans and their extraordinary vision for fostering promising talent in classical music," says Rachel Fine, The Wallis' Executive Director and CEO. "This immersive Fellowship encompasses not only performance experiences within the concert hall, but also special opportunities for exploring the greater social impact and relevance of classical music, reaching and interacting with new audiences in the community, as well as learning from our institution's remarkable artists and staff. We look forward to welcoming our first Fellow into The Wallis' family."

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To learn more about the Walter and Peggy Grauman Fellowship in Classical Music, or to submit an application, visit https://thewallis.org/Grauman.

