Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Submissions Are Now Open For The Society Of Camera Operators 2022 Technical Achievement Awards

The winning award recipients will be presented in-person at the SOC Lifetime Achievement Awards dinner and celebration on Saturday, February 25.

Register for Los Angeles News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  

Submissions Are Now Open For The Society Of Camera Operators 2022 Technical Achievement Awards

The Society of Camera Operators has announced submissions for the 2022 Society of Camera Operators Technical Achievement Awards are now open.

All submissions must be for the technology that is used by the camera operator and camera crew during production, and applications must be submitted by November 30, 2022. The winning award recipients will be presented in-person at the SOC Lifetime Achievement Awards dinner and celebration on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel.

"We are truly privileged that each year the showing of technologies presented gets more and more remarkable," shared Eric Fletcher, SOC, Technical Committee Chair and Board of Governors. "Our panel of judges anticipate a larger submission pool this year, as technology is a driving force in on-set creativity, efficiency, and safety."

To qualify for an SOC Technical Achievement Award, the technical development and the company and/or individuals responsible for it must meet the following criteria for technical excellence.

The development must be one of the following:

  • A completely new, important, and lasting device or technique, or
  • An essential and lasting innovation that modifies existing equipment, product, or technique, or
  • A significant improvement on, or adjunct to, existing equipment/production equipment, or
  • Equipment that furthers the creativity and storytelling by the camera operator.

Once all submissions are received, the Technical Committee will conduct an in-person review during Demo Day. Demo Day will be hosted on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in the Southern California area and entrants will have the opportunity to present their technologies in a hands-on demonstration. Details and schedule regarding Demo Day will be sent once the submission period closes. After the in-person reviews on Demo Day, the technical jury will deliberate and select the Award recipient.

Applicants are welcome to submit for more than one technology product per company. Application fees are $1150 USD per submission. To submit an application for the Technical Achievement Awards click here or visit SOCawards.com

The SOC Technical Achievement Award will be presented at the SOC Lifetime Achievement Awards dinner and celebration on Saturday, February 25, 2023, hosted in person at the Loews Hollywood Hotel. Awards details and past recipients can be found on the Awards site: SOCAwards.com.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Submissions Open For YALE IN HOLLYWOOD Fest; Esteemed Jury AnnouncedSubmissions Open For YALE IN HOLLYWOOD Fest; Esteemed Jury Announced
September 8, 2022

Yale in Hollywood will present its third global virtual film festival, Yale in Hollywood Fest, from December 1 to 3, 2022, with a three-day line up of feature and short films and an esteemed alumnae jury consisting of actress Robinne Lee, Obbie winning playwright David Henry Hwang, last year's festival winner actor/writer Jeff Locker and actress/current Yale student Sophia Mitri Schloss.
Sweet Summer Love Turns “Sour” In Electrifying New Hit By PoolhouseSweet Summer Love Turns “Sour” In Electrifying New Hit By Poolhouse
September 8, 2022

Summer isn't over yet and pop-rock band Poolhouse is soaking up every second. While it may not be your typical summer love anthem, their new hit 'Sour' presents a rhythmic glimpse into reality because after all...not every summer fling is meant to last.
Jenifer Lewis, RuPaul, Lily Tomlin & More to Celebrate the Legacy of Allee Willis at NIGHT OF WONDERSJenifer Lewis, RuPaul, Lily Tomlin & More to Celebrate the Legacy of Allee Willis at NIGHT OF WONDERS
September 8, 2022

Allee Willis will be celebrated on September 21, 2022 at the inaugural one-of-a-kind Willis Wonderland Foundation “Night of Wonders.” The event will launch the newly formed 501(3)c, which supports the education and advancement of songwriters and multimedia artists, notably those in underserved communities.
CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Sing-A-Long Sound of Music at the Hollywood Bowl!CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Sing-A-Long Sound of Music at the Hollywood Bowl!
September 8, 2022

Join the von Trapps and fellow music fans for this Bowl tradition, and don a clever costume for the pre-show contest with hilarious host Melissa Peterman at our special screening of the Oscar®-winning film.
Crimson Square TC Opens 2022/23 Season With David Auburn's LOST LAKECrimson Square TC Opens 2022/23 Season With David Auburn's LOST LAKE
September 8, 2022

Crimson Square's 2022-2023 Season opens with LOST LAKE by David Auburn, award winning playwright of PROOF.