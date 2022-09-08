Submissions Are Now Open For The Society Of Camera Operators 2022 Technical Achievement Awards

The Society of Camera Operators has announced submissions for the 2022 Society of Camera Operators Technical Achievement Awards are now open.

All submissions must be for the technology that is used by the camera operator and camera crew during production, and applications must be submitted by November 30, 2022. The winning award recipients will be presented in-person at the SOC Lifetime Achievement Awards dinner and celebration on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel.

"We are truly privileged that each year the showing of technologies presented gets more and more remarkable," shared Eric Fletcher, SOC, Technical Committee Chair and Board of Governors. "Our panel of judges anticipate a larger submission pool this year, as technology is a driving force in on-set creativity, efficiency, and safety."

To qualify for an SOC Technical Achievement Award, the technical development and the company and/or individuals responsible for it must meet the following criteria for technical excellence.

The development must be one of the following:

A completely new, important, and lasting device or technique, or

An essential and lasting innovation that modifies existing equipment, product, or technique, or

A significant improvement on, or adjunct to, existing equipment/production equipment, or

Equipment that furthers the creativity and storytelling by the camera operator.

Once all submissions are received, the Technical Committee will conduct an in-person review during Demo Day. Demo Day will be hosted on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in the Southern California area and entrants will have the opportunity to present their technologies in a hands-on demonstration. Details and schedule regarding Demo Day will be sent once the submission period closes. After the in-person reviews on Demo Day, the technical jury will deliberate and select the Award recipient.

Applicants are welcome to submit for more than one technology product per company. Application fees are $1150 USD per submission. To submit an application for the Technical Achievement Awards click here or visit SOCawards.com

The SOC Technical Achievement Award will be presented at the SOC Lifetime Achievement Awards dinner and celebration on Saturday, February 25, 2023, hosted in person at the Loews Hollywood Hotel. Awards details and past recipients can be found on the Awards site: SOCAwards.com.