Stogie Kenyatta's THE WORLD IS MY HOME – THE LIFE OF PAUL ROBESON - Live Streaming In January

Santa Monica Playhouse and Stogie Kenyatta present Kenyatta's acclaimed solo show about African-American artist/activist Paul Robeson, a powerful and poignant, entertaining and educational, heartfelt and humorous evening of theatre streaming live on January 9 and a playback will be available throughout January 2021. Honoring the Brotherhood of Man for Martin Luther King.

Robeson was witness to the artistic wonders of the Harlem Renaissance and the Jazz-Be bop era. His life's work celebrates our common humanity as he fought globally for social justice. "Armed with nothing more than the strength of his convictions and his vision of a world where men live as brothers. His message was his life," says Kenyatta. "He shows us that in spite of our differences, we still have more in common than we do in conflict."

Its a "Turn-of-the-Century Love Story" about the triumphs and tragedy of this great American, Robeson, told with music, comedy, passion and heartfelt emotion that delves into his close friendship with Albert Einstein, his affection for the Jewish people, the Holocaust, Jim Crow Laws, the Harlem Renaissance, his complex 44 year marriage to Eslanda and America's amazing, yet painful history. Kenyatta plays 12 characters & ages from 5 to 65, with props, several wardrobe changes & a finger-snapping soundtrack by Ellington, Coltrane, Fats Waller, Cab Calloway, Louie Armstrong & Robeson himself.

"Highly Recommended!" Noteworthy, Santa Monica Daily Press

Written and performed by Jamaican born and Brooklyn bred Stogie Kenyatta. Television credits cover everything from sitcoms and film to soap operas, from Bernie Mac and Jake and the Fat Man to HBO's Tyson (Co-star) to The Bold and The Beautiful. As a comedian, he has performed his stand-up routine - described as witty, sarcastic, and charming with a Caribbean flair - at comedy clubs around the country. He co-headlined a USO comedy tour in Tokyo, Japan and Okinawa and has also played in clubs on the Gulf of Mexico, the south of France, and London, England, as well as several Caribbean Islands.

The World Is My Home - The Life of Paul Robeson, which Kenyatta calls the most challenging performance of his career, and the piece of work of which he is most proud, had its first performance at the National Civil Rights Museum which led to a series of shows in St. Thomas & St. Croix sponsored by the Board of Education of the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is now the number one show on the American college scene and won a 2013 NAACP award.

Tickets for the event are $20.00/household. Available online @ https://www.santamonicaplayhouse.com/paulrobesononline.html