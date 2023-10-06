Steve Budd to Bring SEEING STARS to Hollywood Independent Theater Festival

“Seeing Stars,” A heartfelt and hilarious take on family dysfunction and father-son relationships show performed by actor/playwright Steve Budd, comes to the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre on October 18, 2023.

Ever wish that someone you love would change overnight? Be careful what you wish for! At 31, Steve moves back in with his parents. He's always wished his father were different. Less distant. Less gruff. More alive. More engaged. Easier to connect with. Well…Steve is in for a surprise. Based on a true story, “Seeing Stars” is a heartfelt and hilarious exploration of family dysfunction, mental illness, and a man's desire to connect with his dad.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHO: Written and performed by Steve Budd; Directed by: Mark Kenward

WHERE: Stephanie Feury Studio 5636 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

WHEN: 10/18/23 @7pm,

TICKET INFORMATION: Price: $20.

TICKET LINK: Click Here

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Actor/Comedian/Playwright Steve Budd is an award-winning solo performer based in Oakland. Budd's previous solo show, “What They Said About Love” (Best of the 2016 SF Fringe, among other accolades), created from interviews, ran for three months at The Marsh in Berkeley and San Francisco in 2018 and has performed to packed houses in New York, LA, London, Boston, Indianapolis, and Ottawa. His most recent show, “What They Said About Sex,” also built from interviews, has delighted audiences in Washington, DC; San Diego; and Kansas City. “Seeing Stars” is the newest mashup of personal storytelling and documentary theater from a writer and performer who "sparkles with manic and irrepressible charm" (Theatrius).

Director Mark Kenward is a Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Nominee and two-time selection for the Best of San Francisco Solo Series. Kenward is the director of more than 30 full-length solo shows, including David Kleinberg's “Hey, Hey, LBJ!,” Kurt Bodden's “Steve Seabrook: Better Than You,” and Jill Vice's “A Fatal Step.”