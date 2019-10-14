Stacy Sullivan Celebrates Peggy Lee On Nov. 13-14 At The Carpenter Center

From "Fever" to "It's a Good Day," Peggy Lee's songs captivated millions. On Nov. 13 and 14 at 7 p.m., Stacy Sullivan returns to the Carpenter Performing Arts Center in a portrait of the gifted singer-songwriter's life and music. The performance is part of the theater's Cabaret Series where patrons are seated directly on the Carpenter Center stage for an up-close cabaret experience.

"Spellbinding," "Darkly Sultry," and "Compelling" is how Stephen Holden of The New York Times described Stacy Sullivan's performance of Peggy Lee's music. The Nation has further praised Sullivan as "a singer of exceptional sensitivity and interpretive skill."

In "A Tribute to Miss Peggy Lee," Stacy Sullivan reveals the charm and complexity of Lee's life and the musical legacy that encompasses both the heartache of Lee's tragic childhood and her rise to stardom. Stacy Sullivan's affinity for Peggy Lee runs deep; she not only counts Lee as her favorite artist, she has explored the woman behind the songs. In an interview with the New York Daily News, she stated, "I feel an emotional connection to her... I spent countless hours with those she loved and worked with. She was a complicated woman, the consummate artist, and endlessly fascinating...that's a LOT to help create an emotional connection and inform a performance." "A Tribute to Miss Peggy Lee" is arranged by Jon Weber of NPR's "Piano Jazz," complimenting Stacy Sullivan's sophisticated interpretations of such classics as "Till There Was You," "Johnny Guitar," "Fever," and "My Romance." Stacy Sullivan last appeared on the Carpenter Center's Cabaret stage in 2015.

Tickets for "Stacy Sullivan A Tribute to Miss Peggy Lee" start at $45. For tickets and more information, visit CarpenterArts.org or call the Carpenter Center Ticket Office at (562) 985-7000. The 2019-2020 Season at the Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center is made possible in part by Season Media Partner KPCC 89.3-FM.





