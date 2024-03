Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Violinist, dancer, and entertainer extraordinaire Lindsey Stirling is heading to The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on September 10 with Saint Motel!

In support of her forthcoming album, Duality (out June 14th via Concord Records) Lindsey will embark across the United States, performing at iconic venues. Don't miss out! Get your tickets now at Ticketmaster.com!