Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Triple Tony Award winner. Two-time Grammy Award winner. American Theater Hall of Famer. Patti LuPone has reached superstar status, and now she's back at LA Opera for a can't-miss concert. Join us on Saturday, April 20 as the iconic diva presents A Life in Notes, a musical memoir of her unforgettable career highlights.

Visit LAopera.org for tickets starting at just $29.