Spotlight: Jessica Vosk Sings the Songwriters of Laurel Canyon

One Night Only - Jessica Vosk
Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents California Dreamin': Jessica Vosk Sings the Songwriters of Laurel Canyon January 26 at 8pm Tickets start at $39 Featuring the music of Joni Mitchell, The Eagles, Carole King, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, The Mamas & The Papas, and Linda Ronstadt.
“Jessica Vosk is, in fact, better than good. Jessica Vosk is better than great. Jessica Vosk is this generation’s Bette Midler, she is this generation’s Barbra Streisand, she is this generation’s Liza Minnelli.” – BroadwayWorld One of the greatest vocalists of our time salutes the California community which inspired so many epic songs of the ‘60s and ‘70s. Tickets start as low as $39, so secure great seats today!
