Spain's Kulunka Teatro to Return to L.A. With ANDRE & DORINE

If you missed it before, here's your chance: Spain's celebrated Kulunka Teatro will return to L.A. with their Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle award-winning production of André & Dorine. Latino Theatre Company presents a limited two-week run, June 8 through June 15, at The Los Angeles Theatre Center.



Watch the trailer below!



A poignant depiction of love and aging disrupted by Alzheimer's, André & Dorine tells the story of an elderly couple-André with his typewriter, Dorine with her cello-and how they relive and reinvent their love together as the disease becomes a permanent part of their relationship. Three actors portray more than 15 different characters using no spoken dialogue, telling the story with only masks, gesture and movement.



André & Dorine was written by El José Dault, Garbiñe Insausti, Iñaki Rikarte, Edu Cárcamo and Rolando San Martín. The original music is by Yayo Cáceres. Cárcamo, Dault and Insausti star, with Rikarte at the helm.



Established in 2010 in the Basque region of Spain, Kulunka Teatro experiments with stage language to produce theater that is vibrant, contemporary, committed and strongly connected to reality. In addition to enjoying success throughout Spain, the company has toured extensively in Europe, South America, Asia and the United States, winning multiple awards including the Spanish equivalent of a Tony Award for Solitude and the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle award for André & Dorine.



André & Dorine will receive a two-week run from June 8 through June 15, with performances on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. Tickets range from $10-$48, except opening night which is $58 and includes a reception. The Los Angeles Theatre Center is located at 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013. Parking is available for $5 with box office validation at Joe's Parking structure, 530 S. Spring St. (immediately south of the theater).





To purchase tickets and for more information, including up-to-date Covid-19 safety protocols on the date of each performance, call (213) 489-0994 or go to www.latinotheaterco.org.

Photo credit: Photo by Gonzalo Jerez and Manuel D