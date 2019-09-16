Son of Semele presents 4.48 Psychosis by Sarah Kane October 12 - November 3, 2019. Performances are Fridays & Saturdays @ 8pm, Sundays @ 5pm and Tuesdays @ 7pm.

Produced on the twentieth anniversary of the playwright's suicide.

Deeply layered, this stream-of-consciousness view into a psychotic mind is both mysterious and crystalline, and explores with raw authenticity the complexities of mental illness. Son of Semele Ensemble's production of this beautiful and haunting play is a powerful celebration of Kane's contribution to contemporary, boundary-pushing theater, and an exploration of an often-misunderstood subject. Sarah Kane is known for her poetic and intense plays which challenge traditional forms. 4.48 Psychosis was written in the autumn and winter of 1998-99 as Kane herself battled one of her recurrent bouts of depression. It is the last play she wrote before her suicide in 1999. 4.48 Psychosis appears on the page as a poem, with no prescribed characters, actions or settings. Sarah Kane was a British playwright who studied drama at Bristol University and University of Birmingham. With ferocious poetry and loving abandon, her plays starkly confront death, sex, violence and mental illness. Although she struggled with intense manic depression for many years, she continued to work, serving as writer-in-residence for both Paines Plough and The Royal Court Theatre.

TICKETS: $25 general admission, $20 for patrons 25 years old and under.

Limited pay-what-you-will tickets are available for performances through October 20 (suggested $10 minimum donation). Box office opens 30 minutes prior to each performance.

Directed by Matthew McCray

Set by David Offner

Lights by Matt Richter

Video by Corwin Evans

Sound by Daniel Gower

Costumes by Michael Mullen

Props by Edgar Landa

Featuring: Melina Bielefelt*, Ron Bottitta*, Taylor Hawthorne*, Dylan Jones*, Jinny Ryann and Betsy Zajko*

* Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You