Soles Of Duende Will Perform New Work at Gibney Center in June

Gibney Center will present Soles of Duende in Can We Dance Here?, an enticing evening of rhythmic exchange between Amanda Castro (Tap), Arielle Rosales (Flamenco) and Brinda Guha (Kathak).

The self-described Brooklyn-born Puerto Rican from New Haven, Mexican Puerto-Rican Jew from the Lower East Side, and Bengali Indian from New Jersey are on a lifelong mission to elevate the true joy of collaboration across disciplines and the celebration of the forms they practice. In Can We Dance Here?, these three storytellers bask in the light of their second iteration of percussive conversation. Celebrating and elevating their survival amidst the barriers that diminish collective liberation, Soles has bottled this synergy into an enticing evening of rhythmic exchange. Rooted in the that their crafts provide them and in dialogue with live music, this trio invites the audience to pause, witness, and receive three women boldly taking the floor here and now.

Can We Dance Here? will be presented at 8:00 PM on June 16, 17 and 18 at Gibney: Agnes Varis Performing Arts Center at 280 Broadway in The Theater (Studio H). The June 17 performance will also be available via Live Stream. Tickets are $15 or $20.

Can We Dance Here? is part of Gibney Center's ongoing Spotlight series, which highlights the work of early-career artists, with generous support from the Jerome Foundation, and offers a rich blend of dance and performance in fully produced, evening-length commissions. Can We Dance Here? is presented by Gibney Center as part of the 2021-2022 season curated by Eva Yaa Asantewaa.

Tickets available for purchase on Gibney website.